Journey up the stairs at Aitkin High School to find Scott Miller’s classroom. Inside, a passerby might find young learners listening to a lecture on subsidies and taxes, a few bobblehead figurines and a wall of inspirational quotes.
Miller is originally from Wisconsin but found his way here after a few different circumstances and when his wife, Julie, found a job in Cromwell.
“I graduated with a political science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater,” explained Miller. He tried to find work in the southern Wisconsin area following graduation and, without much luck, moved to Minneapolis. After waiting tables, doing community organizing and serving an internship with Senator Paul Wellstone, he moved again.
“And so we moved to the great white north,” said Miller. “Even farther north, which I didn’t know existed because I was from Wisconsin and I thought Minneapolis was as far north as the world existed,” joked Miller.
“This was pre-internet so we really had no idea what we were getting into,” Miller said. “Drove into the town of Cromwell, 170 people or whatever it was, and we were like ‘oh my goodness.’ And Julie interviewed and fell in love with the school and the administration and the community.”
Julie took the job.
Becoming a teacher
The move to Cromwell is the part in Miller’s story where he described his “ah ha moment,” when he realized his next step.
“I started doing some coaching for middle school football at Cromwell and loved it and loved working with kids,” said Miller. “And then I went back to school to become a teacher.”
He has now been with the Aitkin School District for 26 years. “I teach primarily seniors and then some electives,” said Miller. This includes classes like American government, civics, economics, criminal law, college psychology and more.
“I teach a video production class which is really fun right now,” said Miller. “We’ve got these really creative students who are just kinda set free to do some fun stuff and learn basic things about video production.”
This subject is something the teacher has been familiar with for a while. “It’s kind of a little hobby that I’ve always had. I really enjoy shooting video and editing,” Miller said.
Other students in his classes are learning about the basics of economics. “Right now, we’re doing a lot of trying to understand why prices are the way they are and it’s a lot of demand and supply stuff,” explained Miller.
“Econ kids, they actually make podcasts,” said Miller. “They examine the hidden economics of high school decisions.” Listeners can find the audio on Apple Podcasts by searching for AHS Podcasts or via the link: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/ahs-podcasts/id1368620331.
Outside of school
Outside of the classroom, Miller enjoys being outdoors. He described himself as “a huge mountain bike enthusiast.”
“Being out in the woods is what I really like doing,” said Miller. “It’s kind of my spiritual place.”
Family is also part of Miller’s life. His wife currently teaches early childhood special education. “It’s really fun because she gets them when they’re first entering the school and I get them when they are leaving,” added Miller. “And now she’s got a lot of kids in her building whose parents I had as students.”
Miller and his wife have two sons who are in college.
Bobbleheads
It’s hard to miss the bobblehead collection in Miller’s classroom since there is a small army of them behind his desk.
“I just have a weird obsession with bobbleheads,” said Miller. “I just think they’re really funny.”
However, these wobbly characters on display have a deeper meaning. “I mentioned to my dad that I really love these old Milwaukee Brewers bobbleheads. And so that, of course, became his obsession,” said Miller. His dad stays on the hunt to find new members of the collection and searches in antique shops and thrift stores. “His thing is to go find bobbleheads,” Miller said.
“I have this really amazing family,” noted the teacher. And when he looks at his classroom bobbleheads, Miller said, “every day, I come in and think about my dad.”
Wall of Quotes
Also in his classroom is a wall of inspirational quotes, which is located on the front wall for all to see.
“My favorite one right now is: hold ideas lightly,” Miller said. “Being willing to hold our ideas lightly is going to allow us to grow and listen to each other. Rather than battle and say I’m right, you’re wrong.”
“I’ve only grown personally when I’ve been willing to hold my ideas really lightly and just find out what other people think.”
Miller described the quote wall as things he “very much believes in.”
At Aitkin
When asked what’s the best part about teaching at Aitkin High School, Miller’s reply was, “it’s relationships.”
“It really is,” he said.
Those relationships include the ones with his students and colleagues, noting that “Aitkin picks really good teachers.”
Aitkin is unique in that it’s a relatively small school, with some graduating class sizes being only in the double digits.
“I went to a really big high school. Graduating 550 kids. You know you’re at a school of 1,500-2,000 kids and you don’t have all the teachers and it’s way more formal,” said Miller. “This is a really informal place … So we have that opportunity to build relationships.”
“I have a reputation for being a difficult teacher,” Miller said, to which one of his students added, “yeah.”
“My hope is, by the time students are done here, they know my heart is actually really really big and I truly want what’s best for them,” explained Miller. “And what’s best for them is to challenge them. That’s where they learn to grow.”
“And I know there’s something beyond here and they’ve got to be ready for it. Whether it’s college, whether it’s work or whether it’s whatever, we want them to be their best version of themselves and I get to help with that and I think that’s really cool.
“I guess my purpose is really about helping them get better. And that’s what motivates me every day. I’m excited about what I do.”
