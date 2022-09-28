I was instantly enraged. Why? Because Social Emotional Learning (SEL) also known as Social Emotional Academic Development (SEAD) was indeed a part of the Aitkin School District curriculum.
Typically when writing news stories, we do not put ourselves in the story. I thought in this case it would be beneficial for readers to know my personal experience related to SEL in Aitkin.
I accompanied a couple of my grandchildren to their entrance conferences at Rippleside Elementary. During the conferences, parents/guardians were handed a slip of paper with a list of SEL skills to be taught to the students. My first reaction was anger, I didn’t think that SEL was a part of Aitkin’s curriculum.
I took a picture of the list and went home to process the thoughts going around in my head. Sitting at my kitchen table, I took the time to read through the list. Everything on the list seemed like good, useful information that personally I wouldn’t mind being taught to my grandchildren or my own children if they were still of that age.
Still, I needed a better understanding of what exactly was being taught locally and there were some other questions pertaining to the Aitkin district that I would like answers to. So, I contacted the school.
A meeting was set up with myself, Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter, Rippleside Elementary Principal Andy Dokken and Julie Jensen, elementary social worker/counselor. Jensen has been with the local district for 25 years at the school and is a licensed independent clinical social worker and licensed school social worker.
Before the meeting, thinking of questions to ask, several things came to mind. One of the first things was “Why do you think there is a push against SEL by some?” I thought this was a good question especially after my initial reaction. “I believe the biggest push against SEL comes from a misunderstanding of what SEL actually is,” said Dokken. “SEL is not a “one-size-fits-all” but tailored to local priorities and needs,” explained Jensen.
So, what is SEL?
In the state of Minnesota, state law or regulation requires districts to integrate SEL or character education into the school curriculum.
The Minnesota Board of Education has defined competencies and learning goals for grades K-12 aligned to the core social and emotional learning competencies defined by the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL - https://casel.org/).
The Minnesota Department of Education defines it as “Social emotional learning (SEL) is broadly understood as a process through which people build awareness and skills in managing emotions, setting goals, establishing relationships and making responsible decisions that support their success in school and in life.” (https://education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/safe/social/).
Jensen described how her classes can change according to student and community needs. “SEL does not teach students what to think but helps them develop the skills to communicate their own ideas, listen respectfully and make responsible decisions,” she said.
Aitkin's program
Jensen uses a variety of resources in her SEL classes, one being Sanford Harmony.
“We are doing things that we think are going to help kids become better people,” said Stifter. Jensen said that obviously children have emotions, she is there to help them learn how to process those emotions. “Parents are children’s first teachers, by working together we can grow the ‘whole’ child.”
Jensen’s focus areas are: self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, relationship skills and social awareness. “We know certain things happen in the brain of human beings when we have intense feelings. Understanding what’s happening in our brains, normalizing it and teaching strategies allows us to engage in healthy behaviors/positive coping strategies,” she said. “We want people to feel their emotions and express them in healthy ways. What we don’t want is for people to be so unregulated that they engage in unhealthy coping strategies like engaging in risk-taking behaviors, engaging in self-harm or hurting others.”
Jensen has been providing support services for children for many years, working with students in a variety of ways to support them in their development. There are controversial subjects that are not discussed, especially in a classroom setting; some of those topics include gender dysphoria and Critical Race Theory.
SEL is for everyone. “We are providing our students with protective factors,” said Jensen. “Life isn’t always smooth and easy. When life becomes difficult, being able to have the knowledge base to access and use healthy coping skills and healthy responses to stress as well as regulate emotions allows for children to be more resilient.” Dokken added, “We want to teach them skills to be successful not only in school but in all aspects of their lives.”
Bullying prevention is included with the classes. “It is the role of each and every staff member to make children feel safe and accepted for who they are,” said Dokken. “SEL allows students to see that we are all different and that is OK.”
The following was on the SEL slip of paper handed out during the conferences: The mission of Rippleside’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Catch the Wave program is to create an effective learning community in which all members are actively contributing through the consistent PRACTICE of respect, responsibility, safety, and positive attitudes.
SEL will take place in our classroom on day_______ at________(time). It takes place approximately once a week for 30 minutes in our classroom with the teacher present.
What SEL is:
Teaching skills around the following areas:
Getting to know classmates and building classroom community
Identifying and managing emotions, learning about empathy and ways to show empathy and caring for others, and learning about growth mindset
Communication bloopers and boosters, reciprocal communication, and being thoughtful and careful listeners
Various approaches to solving conflicts, cooperating with others, and types of conflict styles
Friendship skills, showing kindness and caring for others, and exploring bullying behavior and strategies to address bullying
Learning about the brain and the role it has in regulating emotions
Self Awareness
Self Management
Social Awareness
Relationship Skills
Making responsible decisions.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (www.health.state.mn.us/communities/opioids/countyprofiles/aitkin.html), drug overdose deaths have increased among Aitkin County residents since the year 2000 with the greatest of those being opioids and psychostimulants. Emergency room visits for overdoses not resulting in death have also seen an increase in the county. The percentage of students attending schools in Aitkin County using prescription pain medications without a prescription or different from doctor recommendation increased as well.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Minnesota’s website (https://namimn.org/education-and-public-awareness/suicide-prevention/) said that suicide is the eighth leading cause of death for Minnesotans and 10th nationally.
A 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment from Riverwood Healthcare Center, “Suicide attempts are reported high by the Aitkin school nurse. Students report high rates of anxiety, depression.” (https://riverwoodhealthcare.org/community-health-needs-assessment/).
Aitkin County information from the Minnesota Department of Health said, “From 2016 to 2020 (the most recent five years for which MDH has final data) there were 24 suicide deaths recorded among Aitkin County residents. Those deaths translate to an age-adjusted suicide rate of 36.0 per 100,000 people.
“By comparison, the overall Minnesota rate during the same time period was 13.6 per 100,000. (This comparison adjusts for population size and age differences between Aitkin County and Minnesota as a whole).
“Among the 41 counties with more than 20 suicide deaths during that timeframe, Aitkin’s rate was the highest.”
What did I learn from all of this? I learned that I should talk to people, ask questions and then form my own opinion.
“We all need to learn how to manage our stress/anger/anxiety levels. I believe it will make us a happier person in the end,” said Stifter.
If you have questions about the Aitkin School District’s SEL program, call the school at 218-927-4838.
