Benjamin Jurvelin got the Good News Call of the Day. Benny is an exemplary student - such a refreshing joy to have in class. While he brings his own “different” perspective to all classes, he is able to identify other possible perspectives. He rarely, if ever, has late work. The assignments he turns in are very well done. Keep up the good work, Benny.
Reese Boleman got the Good News Call of the Day. Reese was put on our School and Community Committee and was an absolute rockstar today at the meeting. She did a great job communicating with the committee and expressing concerns and ideas from a student perspective. Keep up the great work.
Kyle Grimsbo got the Good News Call of the Day. Kyle works super hard in real world reading class and has been digging into some really complex topics. He’s been curious, respectful and participates in class discussions. Way to go Kyle.
Mr. Alleva would like to nominate Ally Zapzalaka for the good news call of the day. Ally is the coolest. She is a positive force throughout the school. She is hard working and smart. Whenever Ally is around everyone is having a good time. Ally cleaned and organized the band office. It is amazing. It is the best it has looked since I’ve been here. Ally has a bright future ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.