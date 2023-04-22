Benjamin Jurvelin got the Good News Call of the Day. Benny is an exemplary student - such a refreshing joy to have in class. While he brings his own “different” perspective to all classes, he is able to identify other possible perspectives. He rarely, if ever, has late work. The assignments he turns in are very well done. Keep up the good work, Benny.

Reese Boleman got the Good News Call of the Day.  Reese was put on our School and Community Committee and was an absolute rockstar today at the meeting.  She did a great job communicating with the committee and expressing concerns and ideas from a student perspective. Keep up the great work.

