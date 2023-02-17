Hill City School Good News Call
Hill City School

Waylan Bray

Ms. Murphy nominated Waylan Bray for the Good News Call of the Day. Waylan brings “thinking outside the box” to a new level in our classroom. He has a great sense of humor and helps to keep our atmosphere light.  Waylan is very studious and keeps his assignments well-well done and on time. Keep up the good work!

