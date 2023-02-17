Hill City School

Ms. Murphy nominated Waylan Bray for the Good News Call of the Day. Waylan brings “thinking outside the box” to a new level in our classroom. He has a great sense of humor and helps to keep our atmosphere light. Waylan is very studious and keeps his assignments well-well done and on time. Keep up the good work!
Jace Zapzalka
Ms. Murphy nominated Jace Zapzalka for the Good News Call of the Day. Along with his fantastic smile, Jace brings a positive energy to the classroom. He sets a great example on time management by doing as much of the assigned homework in class as the minutes allow. Keep up the good work, Jace.
Faith Roper
Ms. Murphy nominated Faith Roper. Faith is one of the most kind, caring students I have ever had in class. She is always asking if there is anything she can do to help me. She is very hardworking and a joy to have in my classroom! Her smile will warm all hearts.
Pearl Johnson
Mrs. Murphy nominated Pearl Johnson for Good News Call of the Day. She nominated her for always being so kind, respectful and helpful to others. She does this all with a smile! Her work ethic is amazing as well, never having late or missing work.
Hayden Passig
Hayden Passig was nominated by Mr. Alleva for the Good News Call of The Day. He has shown tremendous growth in all facets of his academic career. His self-improvement is an awesome example for his fellow students. He is fun to have in class, is respectful, and works hard. It’s fun to be his teacher. Way to go, Hayden!
Austin
Austin was nominated by Ms. Pearson for the Good News Call of the Day for mastering his multiplication facts 0-12 in 4:43. Way to go Austin!
