The Hill City School will be holding choir and band winter performances at the beginning of January.
Elementary (k-fifth music) is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
The middle school band and choir performance is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 at 11:45 a.m.
The high school band holiday concert performance is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Performances are held at the school.
