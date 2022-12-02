A HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Pearl Johnson, Benjamin Jurvelin, Jace Zapzalka.
7th grade: Avery Bailey, Haley Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Shyanne Benes, Reid Johnson, Kyleah Kaslow, Mason Kingsley, Vanessa Kingsley, Chloe Marinaro, Tyler Pearson, Kayleigh Richards.
8th grade: Savannah Blaisdell, Emily Casper, Dani Hannula, Taylor Washburn.
9th grade: Madison Barnes, Mackenzie Benson, Reese Boleman, Callee Gerber, Jackson Kingsley, Jasmine Kingsley, Madilyn Swanson.
10th grade: Dylan Blaisdell, Bellona Dunham, Adrianna Harcey, Trevor Kingsley, Steven Meyer, Kaijia Neary, Matthew Washburn, Abby Zapzalka.
11th grade: Emmett Bray, Taleigha Cook, Brooklyn Harcey, Camryn Hunt, Easton Kingsley, Alixandra Leach, Adrianna Leverty-Taylor, Shaley Pearson, Hayden Schafer, Annika Spangler, Lainee Spangler.
12th grade: Emma Finke, Kyle Grimsbo, Tanner Harcey, Riley Holm, Raven Miranda, Kira Schuety, Michelle Smith, Niyelle Solie, Andrew St. Martin, Torie Thompson-Nau, Ally Zapzalka.
B HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Waylan Bray, Juniper Mercado.
7th grade: Jaxson Caldwell-Pauley, Kendel Humphrey, Artemis Mercado.
8th grade: Christen Boleman, Franklin Goodrich,Coltyn Harcey, Michael Kalstad, Nathan Kingsley, Paycen Martin, James Roper.
9th grade: Jaeger Ahonen, Jacob Bockoven, Mariah Dahl, Micah Pinksa, Kaydince Saxton.
10th grade: Destiny Hobson, Kennidy James, Nellie Jimenez, Kristina Marinaro, Brielle Olson, Imani Richey, Jacob Roper.
11th grade: Cheyenne Brinson, Starr Stimson, Joseph Swanson, Dillon Wheeler.
12th grade: Quintarian Borders, Adrianna Foix, Jack Major, Hayden Passig.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.