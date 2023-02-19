A HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Waylan Bray, Pearl Johnson, Benjamin Jurvelin, Juniper Mercado, Jace Zapzalka.
7th grade: Haley Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Kyleah Kaslow, Vanessa Kingsley, Tyler Pearson, Kayleigh Richards.
8th grade: Savannah Blaisdell, Emily Casper.
9th grade: Madison Barnes, Mackenzie Benson, Callee Gerber, Jasmine Kingsley, Madilyn Swanson.
10th grade: Bellona Dunham, Adrianna Harcey, Destiny Hobson, Kristina Marianaro, Steven Meyer, Kaijia Neary, Brielle Olson, Abby Zapzalka.
11th grade: Emmett Bray, Taleigha Cook, Brooklyn Harcey, Camryn Hunt, Alixandra Leach, Adrianna Leverty-Taylor, Shaley Pearson, Annika Spangler, Lainee Spangler, Starr Stimson, Joseph Swanson.
12th grade: Tyra Eckelman, Emma Finke, Kyle Grimsbo, Tanner Harcey, Riley Holm, Raven Miranda, Michelle Smith, Andrew St. Martin, Torie Thompson-Nau, Ally Zapzalka.
B HONOR ROLL
7th grade: Avery Bailey, Jaxson Caldwell-Pauley, Kendel Humphrey, Reid Johnson, Mason Kingsley, Artemis Mercado, Martin Sersha.
8th grade: Christen Boleman, Dani Hannula, Nathan Kingsley, Paycen Martin, Taylor Washburn, Lilly Woolley.
9th grade: Reese Boleman, Jackson Kingsley, Micah Pinksa, Kaydince Saxton.
10th grade: Dylan Blaisdell, Trevor Kingsley, Matthew Washburn.
11th grade: Easton Kingsley, Hayden Schafer, Brooklyn Swanson.
12th grade: Adrianna Foix, Zach Hamilton, Kira Schuety, Niyelle Solie.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.