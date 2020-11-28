A HONOR ROLL
7th grade: Reese Boleman, Callee Gerber, Madilyn Swanson.
8th grade: Bellona Dunham, Adrianna Harcey, Steven Meyer, Kaijia Neary, Abby Zapzalka.
9th grade: Emmett Bray, Cheyenne Brinson, Brooklyn Harcey, Easton Kingsley, Jax Nearly, Shaley Pearson, Annika Spangler, Lainee Spangler.
10th grade: Saige Ahonen, Emma Finke, Tanner Harcey, Riley Holm, Raven Miranda, Randi Wilson, Allly Zapzalka.
11th grade: Ruby Booth, Mackenzie Casper, Mackenzie Finke, Ava Klennert, Tyrell Lego, Dari Okerstrom, Cayleb Shelby.
12th grade: Hunter Lou Ahonen, Matthew Clarke, Hunter Gerber, Tucker Holm, Avangeline Solie, Seth St. Martin, Shyan Yanez.
B HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Emily Casper, Dani Hannula, Coltyn Harcey, Taylor Washburn.
7th grade: Madison Barnes, Mackenzie Benson, Jasmine Kingsley.
8th grade: Trevor Kingsley.
9th grade: Taleigha Cook, Emily Grimsbo, Adrianna Leverty-Taylor, Joseph Swanson.
10th grade: Kyle Grimsbo, Hayden Passig, Kira Schuety, Michelle Smith, Niyelle Solie, Kylah Villiard.
11th grade: Thorin Dunham, Payden Gould, Zavier James, Hunter Johnson, Julia Nordquist, Ava Smith, Taylor Wagner.
12th grade: Maycee Lathrop, Andrew Major, Colton McManigle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.