A HONOR ROLL
7th grade: Madison Barnes, Callee Gerber, Jasmine Kingsley.
8th grade: Bellona Dunham, Adrianna Harcey, Trevor Kingsley, Kaijia Neary, Jacob Roper, Abby Zapzalka.
9th grade: Emmett Bray, Taleigha Cook, Brooklyn Harcey, Easton Kingsley, Adrianna Leverty-Taylor, Jax Nearly, Shaley Pearson, Annika Spangler, Lainee Spangler.
10th grade: Saige Ahonen, Emma Finke, Kyle Grimsbo, Riley Holm, Raven Miranda, Kira Schuety, Randi Wilson, Allly Zapzalka.
11th grade: Ruby Booth, Mackenzie Casper, Ava Klennert, Zavier James, Julia Nordquist, Dari Okerstrom
12th grade: Hunter Lou Ahonen, Matthew Clarke, Hunter Gerber, Tucker Holm, Andrew Major, Avangeline Solie, Shyan Yanez.
B HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Coltyn Harcey, Nathan Kingsley, Taylor Washburn.
7th grade: Reese Boleman, Mackenzie Benson, Jackson Kingsley, Bailey Porter, Kaydince Saxton, Madilyn Swanson.
8th grade: Destiny Hobson, Steven Meyer, Kaylee Roberts, Matthew Washburn.
9th grade: Morgan Humphrey, Emily Grimsbo, Loren James.
10th grade: Tyra Eckelman, Tanner Harcey, Niyelle Solie.
11th grade: Thorin Dunham, Mackenzie Finke, Brenden Humphrey, Tyrell Lego, LeRoy Porter, Cayleb Shelby, Taylor Wagner, Savanna Wheeler.
12th grade: Maycee Lathrop, Colton McManigle, Jaxon O’Brien.
