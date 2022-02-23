A HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Hailey Barnes, Shyanne Benes, Kyleah Kaslow, Vanessa Kingsley, Artemis Mercado, Tyler Pearson.
7th grade:
8th grade: Madison Barnes, Callee Gerber, Jackson Kingsley, Jasmine Kingsley, Madilyn Swanson.
9th grade: Bellona Dunham, Adrianna Harcey, Trevor Kingsley, Steven Meyer, Kaijia Neary, Abby Zapzalka.
10th grade: Emmett Bray, Taleigha Cook, Brooklyn Harcey, Allison Kimball, Easton Kingsley, Jax Neary, Shaley Pearson, Annika Spangler, Lainee Spangler.
11th grade: Saige Ahonen, Emma Finke, Kyle Grimsbo, Riley Holm, Raven Miranda, Ally Zapzalka.
12th grade: Ruby Booth, Mackenzie Casper, Thorin Dunham, Ava Klennert, Tyrell Lego, Julia Nordquist, Dari Okerstrom, Jonathan Olson.
B HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Hannah Barnes, Kayleigh Richards.
7th grade: Franklin Goodrich, Dani Hannula, Coltyn Harcey.
8th grade: Mackenzie Benson, Reese Boleman, Mariah Dahl, Jordan Lievsay, Kaydince Saxton, Kyla Stimson.
9th grade: Brielle Oleson, Jacob Roper, Matthew Washburn.
10th grade: Emily Grimsbo, Adrianna Leverty-Taylor, Torrance Strongheart, Brooklyn Swanson, Joseph Swanson.
11th grade: Camryn Hunt, Kira Schuety, Michelle Smith, Niyelle Solie, Andrew St. Martin.
12th grade: Jonniya Borders, Payden Gould, Carter Hare, Jole Koran, Cayleb Shelby, Savanna Wheeler.
