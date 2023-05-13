A meeting of the Hill City School Board was held May 1 with Joell Miranda absent.
NEW HIRES
The following new hires were approved: Caitlin Smith as 1.0 FTE second grade teacher; Kimberlee Mueske as school nurse; Katie Vanderport as yearbook advisor; all starting in the 2023-2024 school year. A facilities director contract was approved for 2023-2026.
The following job postings were approved: .83 FTE district computer technician and .17 FTE computer science teacher.
OTHER BUSINESS
Recognition was given to Lake Country Power for a grant for the purpose of STEAM and technology improvements. STEAM is an educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics.
The board thanked teachers for their work during the year. Appreciation was also shown to Eric Hill, Bill Clarke, Markie Meyer, Tom Semler, Val Golden, Lange Nursery and the city of Hill City for all their help dealing with the snow.
The Negotiations Committee received a letter from AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees). It was a “letter of desire to negotiate.”
The board received a letter of intent to negotiate a contract agreement for approval from Tami Meyer, community education coordinator.
Principal Mandy Huusko said students are working on MCA testing. Several applications have been received for a second grade teaching position and interviews have been conducted.
Superintendent Adam Johnson said the school is close to being fully staffed. The budget is being worked on but won’t be finalized until legislation is complete.
A tentative graduation list and fall and winter coaching list was reviewed.
A math curriculum was approved for purchase and an early childhood funding model was reviewed.
The following designations were approved: Johnson as LEA (Local Educational Authority) representative and homeless liaison for the 2023-2024 school year; Tara Mattson as Title I contact person, principal as Title IIA and Title IID contact person.
The meeting was then closed to discuss an employee evaluation and a labor negotiation strategy.
The next regular board meeting will be held Monday, May 22.
This article was written from the unapproved minutes. Previous meeting minutes can be found on the school’s website (https://isd002.org/) and go to “School Board” under the “District” header.
