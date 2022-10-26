This is part three of a “He SEAD, she SEAD” series concerning Social Emotional Learning (SEL) also known as Social Emotional Academic Development (SEAD) in the Aitkin County School Districts that printed in the Aitkin Age Sept. 28 and Oct. 12.
The main SEL program curriculum used for approximately the last five years in Aitkin County’s Independent School District #2, Hill City School, is called “Second Step.”
The school’s counselor is new as of this year, Lindsey Erickson. Erickson works mostly one-on-one with students, helping them with mental health awareness. In an earlier interview, Erickson said, “I am excited to become part of the Hill City community and ready to have a great school year. I grew up in Grand Rapids and after graduating with my bachelors degree in criminology and psychology, my husband and I moved to Colorado where I earned my masters in counseling and human services with school counseling endorsement.”
Superintendent Adam Johnson, when asked if Critical Race Theory (CRT) or gender identity was included in Hill City’s curriculum said, “No, we do not include those in our social studies curriculum and it is not in our Second Step curriculum. If a student had questions concerning those topics, they could discuss them individually-based with the counselor.”
“The high school is more individualized whereas the elementary is classroom-based,” explained Johnson. He said the school has not received any pushback regarding SEL from the community. “We take care of the whole student, the child. Mental health affects learning and we have a really great team that is able to take care of the whole kid. Our staff is very connected to our students. If something is going on mental health-wise, teachers will talk to the student - we’re pretty lucky in that regard. We want to support our kids and keep them safe, happy and healthy.”
“We want students who are ready to learn,” continued Johnson. “We have some really great kids and we want to make sure we have good relationships with our kids. We’re able to know them one-on-one - I was a math teacher and it was cool to build those long-lasting relationships.
“If a student has questions or needs any type of emotional support, Ms. Erickson is very open, as is the entire staff. We feel pretty confident in our ability to meet our students where they are emotionally and individually,” explained Johnson. “It is an active goal at Hill City School that every student has at least one trusted adult, from any area of the building, that they feel comfortable talking with.”
Johnson said the school does not only focus on students’ mental health but staff as well. “We did a mental health survey with our staff from teachers to paras to bus drivers to cooks, everybody. We want to know how they feel coming to work.” Johnson explained some of the challenges the pandemic had on staff members, online learning, hybrid learning - kids out for covid or sickness, empty hallways, “It feels kind of normal right now, we want to make sure the staff is also happy and healthy.”
SECOND STEP
“Looking to take a more holistic approach to social-emotional learning?” is a question asked on www.secondstep.org.
The Second Step programs are fronted by Committee for Children, “a nonprofit dedicated to the safety and well-being of children and proud creator of Second Step. With nearly four decades of experience in improving the lives of children through social-emotional learning and development, we are constantly working to deliver effective, research-based programs to children around the globe.”
According to the website, the program has been active since 1985 and, “The Second Step family of programs helps make SEL part of children’s daily lives, in and outside the classroom. When implemented holistically, SEL can create positive systemic change that builds safe learning environments and addresses the needs of children, educators and communities. Today our programs reach more than 16.5 million children annually and are used in 34% of U.S. elementary schools.”
What does it mean to be holistic? Merriam-Webster defines it as, “Relating to or concerned with wholes or with complete systems rather than with the analysis of, treatment of, or dissection into parts.”
