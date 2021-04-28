A HONOR ROLL
7th grade: Madison Barnes, Callee Gerber, Jasmine Kingsley.
8th grade: Bellona Dunham, Adrianna Harcey, Steven Meyer, Kaijia Neary, Kaylee Roberts, Abby Zapzalka.
9th grade: Emmett Bray, Taleigha Cook, Brooklyn Harcey, Loren James, Easton Kingsley, Jax Neary, Shaley Pearson, Annika Spangler, Lainee Spangler.
10th grade: Saige Ahonen, Emma Finke, Riley Holm, Raven Miranda, Kira Schuety, Randi Wilson, Allly Zapzalka.
11th grade: Ruby Booth, Mackenzie Casper, Ava Klennert, Julia Nordquist, Dari Okerstrom, Cayleb Shelby, Savanna Wheeler.
12th grade: Hunter Lou Ahonen, Matthew Clarke, Hunter Gerber, Tucker Holm, Andrew Major, Avangeline Solie, Shyan Yanez.
B HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Payton Arimborgo.
7th grade: Reese Boleman, Mackenzie Benson, Jackson Kingsley, Bailey Porter.
8th grade: Destiny Hobson, Kennidy James, Trevor Kingsley, Imani Richey, Jacob Roper, Matthew Washburn.
9th grade: Cheyenne Brinson, Morgan Humphrey, Adrianna Leverty-Taylor, Jesse Porter.
10th grade: Kyle Grimsbo, Tanner Harcey, Hayden Passig, Michelle Smith, Niyelle Solie, Kylah Villiard.
11th grade: Thorin Dunham, Mackenzie Finke, Payden Gould, Brenden Humphrey, Zavier James, Joie Koran, Tyrell Lego, Logan Maaskant, Ava Smith, Jack Taylor, Taylor Wagner.
12th grade: Maycee Lathrop, Jaxon O’Brien.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.