Visiting international students aged 15-17 years old are seeking host families in the area for an academic year or semester.
Exchange students from countries such as Spain, Poland, Brazil, Italy, Thailand, France, South Korea, Hungary, Netherlands, Switzerland, Mexico and Germany become members of their host family while learning their family’s traditions and sharing their own.
The sponsoring program is Forte International Exchange Association (FIEA), a non-profit organization that has offered the opportunity for academic and cultural exchange to international high school students who would like to come to the United States on a J-1 visa since 2000.
Host families can be married or single adults (25 years or older), with or without children. Host families can have children in the house or be empty nesters. In addition, host families provide a room/shared room, three meals a day and loving support, as well as a desire to share American culture and learn about a new one.
Host families may select a student that best fits in with their own family. The criteria for their student selection includes qualifying their English and academic ability, maturity and flexibility and a desire to promote cross-cultural understanding. All Forte students speak English and bring their own money for personal expenses and are fully medically insured.
To learn more about the possibility of becoming a host family please contact FIEA, Area Director, Alice Story at 763-257-7977 or al
