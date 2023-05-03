McGregor School Superintendent Brad Johnson gave his report to the school board at its April 24 meeting.

His report included an enrollment update and he also shared MCA (Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment) results with the board. He noted that with kindergarten testing in the beginning of the school year, the students were at 35% proficiency and the winter test showed the same students at 82%. Another spring test will occur in May. “We can see the growth,” he said. He shared unofficial results from reading MCA tests, “Overall we’ve made some nice gains.”

