McGregor School Superintendent Brad Johnson gave his report to the school board at its April 24 meeting.
His report included an enrollment update and he also shared MCA (Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment) results with the board. He noted that with kindergarten testing in the beginning of the school year, the students were at 35% proficiency and the winter test showed the same students at 82%. Another spring test will occur in May. “We can see the growth,” he said. He shared unofficial results from reading MCA tests, “Overall we’ve made some nice gains.”
Johnson also said that 19 out of 28 juniors opted to take the ACT (American College Testing) tests.
INDIAN EDUCATION GRANT
The Department of Education said the Indian Education Formula Grant provides grants to support local educational agencies in efforts to reform elementary and secondary school programs that serve Indian students. Annually each applicant develops and submits to the department a comprehensive plan for meeting the needs of Indian children.
“We will receive a little less than $25,000,” said School District Business Manager Shauna Dalchow. She explained that the amount of the federal grant is based on the number of Native American students at the school. The school will provide two FTE (full-time equivalent) in the Title I program with the funds.
DONATIONS
The following donations were approved: $1,200 from Floe International for welding supplies, $1,000 from Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club for post prom, $1,500 from Talon for the pow wow.
RESIGNATIONS
The following resignations were accepted: Jen Wahlin, fifth grade teacher; Kayla Koll, elementary special education teacher; Greta Kulju, certified sub caller.
STRATEGIC PLAN
Johnson shared information with the board about updated strategic plan goals to increase student growth on MCA assessments, advance excellence in teaching, strengthen community engagement and outreach and ensure a positive and productive, physical and cultural environment.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Anoka Hennepin School District will combine purchasing power with the McGregor School District with the approval of a joint purchasing agreement. Dalchow said this is in regard to the food service. “There is significant savings,” she said. “It is about $400 (annually) to join the group but we would make that up with our first purchase.”
Carrying one make-up day to Aug. 23, 24, and 25 where all staff will be required to attend one full day of ALICE training was approved. Each day will be limited to 30-35 staff members. The second make-up day from this year will be forgiven. Johnson said the school should have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to go forward with this. “Three days will be set aside for a seven-hour training,” said Johnson.
Alice training is to ensure schools are prepared to proactively handle the threat of an intruder or active shooter. ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate).
The board approved the Fiscal Year 2023 revised budget.
A report of the closed session held at the April 11 work session was given to the board. The meeting had been closed for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an employee.
A pow wow will be held Wednesday, May 3, at the school and a hoops dancer, Starr Chief Eagle will perform from 6-7 p.m. Friday, May 5 in the cafeteria gym. See the school’s Facebook page for more information. The board talked about the recent musical performance, “The Wizard of Oz.”
Staska reminded the board about the upcoming Lions Banquet on May 8, scholarships will be awarded to students.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
Special Session Wednesday, May 3, high school library, 7:30 p.m.
Work Session on Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m.
Regular Meeting on Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m.
Regular Meeting on Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m.
The meeting was then closed to discuss an employee evaluation and labor negotiation strategy.
