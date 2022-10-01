“The Aitkin High School was full of excitement as students from four local schools attended an interactive career fair on Sept. 21 coordinated by JET – Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training in collaboration with Aitkin Public Schools,” said Kari Paulsen, career counselor at JET.
Students from Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy and McGregor schools had the opportunity to learn in an engaging, hands-on environment while interacting with businesses and colleges representing over 40 different industries to gain exposure and knowledge in over 100 different career fields.
The first interactive career fair was implemented in 2018 with plans on hosting it every other year. Due to the pandemic, those plans were placed on hold. This year the event was expanded to include a large range of equipment outside the school for the students to explore. Equipment included a Humvee, pump truck, plow truck, semi-truck trailer, various heavy equipment, an armored vehicle and a mobile training trailer.
Inside the gymnasium, students were exposed to careers ranging from health care, trades, realty, military, customer service and many more.
According to an email from Paulsen, “The goal of the interactive career fair to provide hands-on experiences and exposure to a wide-array of careers was a successful accomplishment due to the strong collaboration between JET and Aitkin Public Schools with additional sponsorship by the Applied Learning Institute and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
“As the leader in workforce development for Northeast Minnesota, JET provides programs, services and support to thousands of Minnesotans every year to empower individuals toward economic and personal growth while supporting employer needs for a trained workforce. Local, professional career counselors work with people ranging from just starting out in the labor force to seasoned professionals who may be facing change in their chosen field and need to transition careers. JET provides a range of free individualized services, including personal one-to-one career counseling, occupational and job search skills training, work experience and post-secondary training opportunities and employer services.”
To learn more about JET and the services offered to job seekers and employers, visit www.nemojt.org.
