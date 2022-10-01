Career Fair Sept 21

Hunter Voller ran a simulator at the Operating Engineers Local 49 booth at the career fair held Sept. 21.

 Amanda Voller

“The Aitkin High School was full of excitement as students from four local schools attended an interactive career fair on Sept. 21 coordinated by JET – Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training in collaboration with Aitkin Public Schools,” said Kari Paulsen, career counselor at JET. 

Students from Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy and McGregor schools had the opportunity to learn in an engaging, hands-on environment while interacting with businesses and colleges representing over 40 different industries to gain exposure and knowledge in over 100 different career fields.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.