These days, if you ask 10 different people for a definition of “critical race theory,” you’re likely to get 10 different definitions.
At the Aug. 9 special meeting of the Aitkin School Board, the theories and feelings surrounding CRT were discussed and ultimately tabled for a more thorough discussion until after the Nov. 2 vote on the capital projects levy.
The board also voted down a motion to place a tab on the district website with links to news stories and educational literature after being unable to decide who would be responsible for what would be placed under that tab.
Board member Joe Ryan had attempted to bring up CRT at the last scheduled work session for the school board, but the topic did not get taken up because it wasn’t on the agenda.
With a board work session scheduled for Aug. 9, Ryan then asked board president Dennis Hasskamp to put the item on the agenda and change the session to a special meeting.
CRT has received a great deal of press in the last year. It is, in essence, a 40-plus-year-old academic concept that examines where race and the legal system intersect.
The concept came about out of the Civil Rights Movement and examines how systemic racism has impacted the country. In a recent blog for Brookings.edu, Rashawn Ray – a professor of sociology and executive director of the Lab for Applied Social Science Research at the University of Maryland-College Park – explained that CRT does not attribute race to people as individuals, but to institutions and laws.
When the subject got raised last year at a federal level, however, it became an immediate flashpoint of controversy.
Jennifer Cummings, an Aitkin High School graduate, came to the meeting to fight against CRT, saying that it goes against the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. and his famous, “Judge a man not by the color of his skin, but by the content of his character.”
“CRT is reversing this theory,” Cummings said. “CRT teaches white children to have contempt for themselves. It teaches brown and black students to see themselves as victims. CRT is new racism. It insists you are your skin color.”
Mike Olson also came to the meeting and wanted to know how CRT would be taught in the district.
“We should not be looking to guilt our youth,” he said, by “force-feeding them” CRT. He added that he wanted a policy saying CRT would not be taught at Aitkin schools.
However, Aitkin Schools Superintendent Dan Stifter said after the public comment period that CRT is not being taught in the curriculum at this time. He also pointed out that CRT has been a legal theory for decades and only in the last year has it become a question.
“The two different (political) sides have weaponized that,” Stifter said, adding that social studies at both Rippleside and Aitkin High School teach about equality and history.
“I don’t know if there’s anything we need to approve or not approve,” he added.
Ryan spoke next, thanking everyone for coming. He said that he is confident that CRT is being taught in schools, but “not being taught in our schools,” and related a potential fight in the future is “coming like a freight train.”
He went on to say that politics have no place in education, considering it “indoctrination,” and that the district needed to support teachers in saying that CRT goes against “truth,” saying that it teaches children “they are either the oppressor or the oppressed” and that it “trashes everything” that MLK stood for.
Ryan then wanted to make a motion, addressing the potential of CRT in the classroom, but Hasskamp reminded the board that the meeting was for discussion only.
Board members Cindi Hills – who has two teenagers at Aitkin High School and a third just graduated – and Dawn Houser (who has a grandson and granddaughter in the district) said that CRT is not being taught.
Hills stated that she agreed with Ryan that politics and bias had no place in the district. She proposed tabling the discussion until November.
Houser then spoke, pointing out that she is multi-race.
“I’m a person of color and I’m also caucasian,” she said, adding that she’s spent a great deal of time researching CRT.
“What CRT was and what it’s perceived as now do not match up,” Houser said, and then added that fear is motivating the current discussions of CRT.
“I don’t think there is one teacher in this school district, one staff member, one person in administration, who would think it appropriate to teach to children in a manner that makes them think themselves less than human,” she said.
She then pointed out that individuals all have different perspectives on history, coming from different places and different backgrounds – and that history needed to be taught.
“Our histories all intersect at different points,” she said.
Board member Noel Bailey, who taught in the district for 26 years, said he never taught CRT and “never wanted to teach it.” He also added that he was bullied as a student and always taught his students that they were equal in his room.
He added that he didn’t want any discrimination, “but we don’t teach it.”
Jeremy Janzen sided with Ryan, agreeing that CRT is a big topic across the nation,” and needed to be addressed.
However, there is a question of when curriculum standards will be updated in the state of Minnesota. A second draft of the Minnesota K-12 academic standard opened for public comment July 30 and remained open through Monday, but there is currently no mention of CRT in it.
Ryan said that wasn’t correct, as “we know it’s in schools. I read these stories. They’re not made up.” Hasskamp followed by saying the district is not at a point where it has to be addressed now.
Ryan also made an attempt to tie the district’s addressing of CRT to the capital projects levy, saying that residents deserved to know what their students are being taught if they are being asked to commit to a 10-year funding proposal.
He then said that taxpayers “will want to know if racism will be taught and accepted,” at which point the discussion went back to what CRT is and that the curriculum does not include the theory.
“No one sitting around this table is in agreement with any kind of racism being taught,” Houser said. “I think we can wait another couple of months.”
During the public comment period, Dani Owen – a parent who works at the elementary school, a member of the Rippleside Parent Teacher Organization with two students in Aitkin Schools – also spoke about CRT and the CPL.
“The timing could not be any worse,” she said. “This school board and this community need to be focused on passing the capital projects levy.”
She pointed out there are no current curriculum changes being made.
“The administration and the chair of this board should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this conversation to take place now,” she added, pointing out the amount of work still needing to be done on the capital projects levy and imploring the board “to not lose focus.”
Ryan continued to insist that the district “should make a stand,” but with a motion on the floor to table discussion until November, the question was called. The vote was 5-2.
The discussion then moved on to the placing of an “educational tab” on the school website. Hills said she wanted no political bias shown in the links, but Ryan said information was not biased.
The discussion then turned to news sources. Hills asked Ryan if he would include links from Alpha News – which he has been sending to board members – and Ryan said “absolutely.”
Alpha News, like many other online news sites, is considered skewed toward one portion of the political spectrum.
After an extensive discussion, the motion to place the tab with no policy oversight was voted down 4-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.