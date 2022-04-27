The April meeting of the Aitkin School Board was held at a location near Glen, something that is occasionally done to facilitate participation by county residents who live outside of the city of Aitkin.
The agenda for the April 18 regular meeting included a slate of policy changes deemed routine enough that they could be approved as part of a consent agenda, that is non-controversial and not expected to require discussion.
Policy 206 was prepared by the Minnesota School Boards Association; the language has not changed since 2017, except for some of the citations in the back, board member Jeremy Janzen recalled. Janzen expressed concern that the policy is intended to silence people who wanted to express themselves at school board meetings.
“I have concerns if that is a blanket ruling that parents cannot voice an opinion or concern about issues in the system,” Janzen said.
By way of response, district superintendent Dan Stifter said that the requirement for speakers to provide an address had been removed, apparently meaning that this would make it less intimidating for district residents to provide comments.
Amended district policies 204-208 were approved as a group with no further discussion.
PUBLIC FRUSTRATION
Prior to the approval of policies in the consent agenda, Jennifer Cummings made a statement to the board about access to board members.
The district’s policy, stated on the agenda for each school board meeting, is that public comments must be kept brief and that board members will not engage in discussion with members of the public at board meetings.
Cummings, a district resident, said “I am trying to figure out how to get answers; maybe a town hall meeting where community members and parents could ask questions and get responses is needed.”
Board Chair Dennis Hasskamp responded, “I do not do email” to Cummings’ comment that she had not received responses from many of the board members.
“Parents have contacted me and told me things they are concerned about,” Cummings said. “Board members are very unresponsive. Members of the community who address the school board don’t even have their comments recorded, so to the public it doesn’t even look like we were there. What is the plan to respond to the questions and concerns of the public?”
A discussion followed in which school board members expressed their fears about violating open meeting laws if their emailed responses to questions from their constituents were forwarded to others. Some board members told Cummings they prefer to be contacted by phone.
“Email discussions are subject to Minnesota’s open meeting laws that prohibit a quorum of board members engaging in a discussion outside of the scheduled and posted public meeting,” explained board member Cindi Hills.
KARELIS RETIREMENT
High School Principal Paul Karelis announced his retirement. Board members reluctantly accepted the retirement, acknowledging the many years of service Karelis has provided to the district.
Karelis, a 1980 graduate of Aitkin High School, reflected on the many changes he had seen over the past 37 years, saying “I have appreciated being back in my home town for the final chapter of my career,” he said.
TEACHER CONTRACTS
Board members discussed and approved Aitkin teachers’ contract language.
Stifter said he had met with teachers and a mediator with a proposed 5.67% increase, including the increases that were already in the contract. New money in the agreement represents $325,876 over the two years of the contract. Stifter reported that the teachers have already accepted the agreement. Hills thanked the board members who were part of the negotiation process with the union committee members.
Janzen said that he was part of the negotiations and that he had been displeased with the mediator and with the direction given in the morning that the result of the day’s work would be an open-ended agreement. Janzen said that was not what resulted. “The whole process left me with a bad taste in my mouth,” he said.
Janzen went on to say that the negotiation team left the process with a specific decision, which although it was the same dollar amount as mentioned at the beginning of negotiations, was not an open-ended agreement.
Hasskamp agreed with Janzen. The percentage split between years one and two of the contract was a topic of disagreement during the negotiations. Stifter said that he did contact the board members but the deal was such that Stifter decided to go forward with the change. “The mediator did get both sides talking and moving,” Stifter acknowledged. Janzen and others were disappointed that they did not have that opportunity to discuss the agreement further with their teams.
ECFE FUNDING
Board members unanimously approved applying for a grant from Northland Foundation for a half-time early childhood family education teacher.
The district has become aware that some families could benefit from being connected with ECFE programs.
Stifter explained that a grant-funded position would not cost the district extra money and could provide future benefits to the district.
“Children who are not involved with ECFE programs tend to have more trouble with the transition to school later. Kids who have no experience with school tend to start behind the 8 ball, compared to children who have ECFE experiences.”
Board member Dawn Houser mentioned that she had been disappointed when she moved to Aitkin and learned that there was no center-based ECFE program.
“I am certainly in favor of it,” Houser said. “Applying for a grant doesn’t mean you are obligated to accept the money.”
Janzen cautioned that if funding runs out and it becomes a district responsibility like the school officer, it could be a problem. “If we don’t have the funds to continue it, I hate to see us having to cut the program off in the future,” he said.
Elementary Principal Andy Dokken said Northland Foundation funding tends to be stable.
Hasskamp agreed, saying, “We have nothing to lose, but we may have to decide in the future whether to fund this program or fund a teacher half time.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS
Policies 209, 210, 211, 212, 213 and 620 (class ranks) had first readings.
Houser asked about policy 209 addressing the code of ethics for the board; “There doesn’t seem to be any penalties,” she said. Policy 209 will return for first reading after members consider the penalty issue.
Graduation will take place outdoors on the football field, weather permitting.
Curriculum committee solicitation is going on in the community. The number of volunteers may have to be reduced by selection as the time for the committee to begin its work draws near.
Mary Aulie has been collecting names of people who ask to be part of the process of curriculum review.
Stifter compared Aitkin test scores with other area districts. ISD1 is No. 1 in math, No. 2 in students feeling they have someone in the school district who cares and No. 3 in attendance.
“We still have room to improve, but we have a better-than-average school system in Aitkin,” Hasskamp added.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin School Board is at 6:30 p.m. May 16 at the high school media center.
