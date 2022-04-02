At the March 21 regular meeting of the Aitkin School Board, high school principal, Paul Karelis, began his update by expressing appreciation for the work being done by the district’s assessment coordinator, Kathy Christy. Christy has implemented a multi-tiered support system to help students who are getting left behind in college preparation. Karelis talked about the possibility of a “College in Schools” (CIS) seminar that could be offered during the day for students that need extra help. Karelis’ assessment was that, “The district is doing a wonderful job of holding the college in schools programs.”
Karelis also provided an update on some changes that are taking place with class schedules in the high school. Eighth hour independent study students are being adversely affected by having class at the end of the day and many athletes are missing eighth hour because of athletic events.
One approach Karelis proposed was to have eighth hour be a study hall. There are pros and cons to that. A discussion ensued about the benefits parents see for students having time to complete homework assignments before going home from school.
The proposal would be to have two lunch periods and simultaneous study halls A and B, to allow students time to study and complete homework in the middle of the day. Eighth grade students would all have a study hall in the middle of the day and if a CIS seminar could be offered, that would give the CIS students another opportunity if they need it.
Counselors have been making progress with getting registrations done on the Campus system for the 2022-2023 school year, Karelis said.
In 2023 the CIS programs will have to be taught by teachers who have a masters degree or 18 credits in the subject they are teaching.
“The pressure for that is coming from the colleges and universities, said board member, Cindi Hills.
In response to a question from board member, Joe Ryan, Karelis responded that there is a supervised study hall/detention where students can get some homework done after school.
Karelis reported that Mr. Halvorsen has retired and at the current time there are 14 candidates applying for the band instructor position. Five candidates have advanced to interviews; Karelis planned to report back to the board after interviews..
Ryan asked to have some background on the candidates and an opportunity to observe the candidates and learn more about them.
FACILITIES PLANNING
Board members discussed bids that came in from consulting firms to conduct an evaluation of the district’s facilities and recommend priorities for repair or replacement.
Stifter asked board members to consider what is the highest priority to address. “The ICS proposal is worth $7,280 to come in and help us put together a plan,” Stifter said.
Like most of the discussion at the meeting, the district’s budget concerns were top of mind.
Ryan expressed concern about actions identified by the facilities committee that have not been vetted through the board and may be beyond the district’s ability to pay. Ryan said some of the evaluation and prioritization should be done in house, to save money.
“We have to do some of this work ourselves, spending money we simply do not have. At this time I am not willing to vote for any expenditures and we have a lot of work to do to get our district out of the trouble it’s in,” Ryan said.
Board member, Kevin Hoge, said he doesn’t want to spend money either, however, “You have to know a little bit about construction before you decide what parts of the building will last another 10 years and which will not. We are guessing more than we really know what we are doing.”
Hills agreed with Hoge, “We asked the community to make a huge investment in the district and I think we need to make sure we give them the biggest bang for their buck. I think it makes sense to hire them (a consulting firm) for that reason.
Janzen encouraged the board to consider items that don’t revolve around structural knowledge that could be evaluated in house. “I am definitely not in favor of spending $7,500-8,000 to tell us things we already know. Ryan displayed a list of facilities and their status that could be used by the board and willing community members to make the necessary decisions and prioritization.
Houser asked whether any district employee was an engineer. “Although I don’t want to spend money either, I am not willing to dive in blind. That’s what we are doing. None of us have the expertise or ability to decide the priorities of the work that needs to be done, and what can wait.”
Janzen reiterated that there are all kinds of deferred maintenance that could be paid for with $7,000-8,000, that the district could identify without being engineers.
Hills commented, “The purpose is not to have them identify the things we know, it’s to help us identify the things we don’t know.”
Houser added that engineers and consultants could help create a long-term plan, not to identify, but to prioritize the purpose of having a long-term facilities plan is not to identify, but to prioritize the things that need fixing or replacing.
Houser moved to accept the bid and more forward. Ryan and Janzen voted no; the motion passed with four in favor.
MINNESOTA STUDENT SURVEY
Superintendent Dan Stifter said that the school will not participate this year because of the concerns that had been expressed, saying “We will administer our own survey.”
Hills expressed disappointment because the statewide survey forms the basis for future assistance and she thinks that not contributing Aitkin’s data is a disservice to the district’s students.
“We should have given the parents an opportunity to opt out. We need to have public health assistance, and our community deserves better,” Hills said.
Ryan thanked Stifter for opting out, saying, “While I understand the reasons for having a state survey, this thing is riddled with very intrusive questions, many of them very inappropriate. In the future, we should have a parent sign-off before agreeing to such a survey. Had the survey been initiated without notifying parents, I would have been very disappointed.”
Houser supported the survey, saying, “ It would bring resources back into our community. Public health gets funding based on the needs identified in the survey; that’s the part we’re missing when we talk about opting out.”
Houser continued, “Our district’s LGBTQ students are at a much, much, much higher risk of suicide (than other students). If we don’t have resources to support them, we are doing them a disservice. Parents could have opted out.”
“The questions are intrusive, but they cannot be tied to a specific student or family,” Houser said.
Council member Jeremy Janzen also stated that in the future parents should be able to review similar surveys with several weeks to a month lead time to decide what they want to do for their students.
Houser moved and Hills seconded a motion asking Stifter to have Aitkin’s public health director come and talk to the board about the survey. The motion failed in a tie vote, with Ryan, Janzen and Hoge voting no.
STRATEGIC PLAN
The most recent strategic planning process for the Aitkin School District was done in 2016-17.
Two bids were received from firms that could conduct a strategic planning process for the district. The preferred bid was for $10,000.
After much discussion, board members agreed they could start with casting a vision and creating some goals and objectives for the district. After that was accomplished internally, they could bring in a consultant to help with implementation. There was unanimous agreement to continue moving forward and exploring options.
CURRICULUM UPDATES
The district plans to form a curriculum committee with input from the community. The curriculum committee includes principals, teachers, grade level representatives and high school science teachers.
Ryan said he would prefer to maximize parent involvement. There was discussion about how many outside committee members could be included. There will be a public notice about the opportunity to volunteer as an advisor to the curriculum committee.
Houser and Hills expressed a desire to limit the number of community and parent advisory committee members and to exercise some control over who was accepted.
Stifter said that only two subject areas could be tackled at a time because of the workload and expense.
STREAMING FUTURE BOARD MEETINGS
Board members heard from community members that the streaming is valued.
Scott Miller has been volunteering to be in charge of streaming, but would like to be done. The cost to come up with a better system would be around $25,000, Miller said.
Stifter said the schools tech people could pitch in and help continue the streaming if the board chooses to continue streaming the meetings.
The board voted unanimously to continue streaming meetings by adjusting time and pay for existing employees; as long as there is not additional expense to the district.
Board members thanked Miller for his service.
NEXT MEETING
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin School Board is Monday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school
