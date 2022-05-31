Aitkin Community Education Director Lara Parkin spoke to the school board at its May 16 regular meeting.
Parkin said programming is underway for the summer, the school kitchen will be open to serve participants and the community education guide, Accent will be out June 1. People can register now for programs, however, by contacting Parkin at lpar kin@isd1.org. Parkin said the kitchen will be open for the six weeks that the special education students, After School Kids (ASK) and Swing into Summer program students are at Rippleside. She will provide a full end of year report next month.
Parkin reported that Kids Club, the school-age child care, will be open during the summer from 6:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Students can be registered for only morning or only evening care; the option of paying separately for those options is this year.
Passport to the Parks is new this year. For seven Wednesdays, the 102 students who signed up for this first-time program will visit state parks. All the different grades have different colored T-shirts to facilitate keeping things orderly, Parkin said.
In his administration report, Aitkin Schools Superintendent Dan Stifter also spoke about summer programs, saying that at the end-of-year meeting to discuss policy and programs for community education, staff members said they would like to have more parents involved in programs.
Stifter said the winner of the parents and teachers organization (PTO) Golden Gobbler award this year is Gina Ostrowski. The PTO’s method of fundraising this year, using checks and PayPal to accept donations, has yielded around $7,000. This change was in response to parents’ input.
PRINCIPAL SEARCH
With the announcement of Paul Karelis’ retirement, the search is on for a replacement principal for the high school.
The position has been posted since May 2 and has yielded around 10 applicants. Interviews were recently held. Houser proposed a special meeting for board review of the results. The May 31, 7 a.m. meeting that was to be held was canceled.
FACILITIES
Stifter reported that the Finance and Facilities Committee met and discussed the district’s capital projects list. The committee discussed the best way to deal with the house that came with the property the school acquired a few years ago. Options included using the building for storage and donating it to the fire department for a practice burn. Stifter recommended getting rid of it.
Additional parking spots are needed near the softball field; parking might be added near the softball batting cage; 20-25 parking spots may be feasible, committee members thought.
Board members launched into a long discussion about the state of athletic fields, many of which are in poor shape. Space for practice is inadequate. Some teams are practicing at private homes because there is not enough room on school property.
Houser said she had been attending some away games and has seen athletic complexes that were convenient, well maintained and co-located with playing fields. She suggested rather than putting money into costly repairs, a feasibility study should be done to compare the cost of repairs with the cost of building new at the school’s new property.
Shot clocks are coming for basketball games; two boards at $6,300 each, for the new gym. They will be required by 2023-24.
In a separate discussion, Stifter lamented the increasing vandalism the district has been seeing. As the district has acquired newer, more costly equipment, some recent break-ins have resulted in theft and vandalism. The district is already short of funds and much of the equipment has been purchased with funds raised by boosters, parents and community members. Some students have also had their vehicles broken into while they were at practice, Stifter said, expressing frustration.
The majority of the May 16 meeting was spent discussing the curriculum review process that was the subject of the May 9 work session.
In a nutshell, board members are concerned about the size and composition of curriculum review committees that will be established to look at three groups of subjects and recommend changes and updates to the curriculum.
Parents and community members were invited to submit their names to volunteer as participants in the process, which could take two or three years to complete; 39 people volunteered.
The main concerns expressed were that including all 39 people would bog down the process and stop it from being completed in a timely manner and that the expertise for curriculum review was inherent in the staff and administration, so that the involvement of community members should be a minor part of the process. The time at which community input would be accepted was also a topic of discussion; before, during or after professionals had developed a draft proposal.
Cindi Hills made a motion for each board member to choose two members at large from the community to serve on each committee and two to serve on an oversight committee. Dawn Houser seconded, but the motion failed to pass when Kevin Hoge, Dennis Hasskamp and Joe Ryan voted against it.
The major opposing opinion was that all community members who want to contribute to the process should be allowed to do so, in the interest of transparency.
The board did vote to send out a survey to the 39 volunteers, asking them a set of questions that board members believe will assist them in selecting the most appropriate volunteers to serve on curriculum review committees.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Aitkin residents Jennifer Cummings, Jodi Olson and an unnamed woman asked to make comments at the end of the meeting. Hasskamp tried to adjourn the meeting without allowing comments, but the women insisted that they had been waiting for more than two hours and wanted to speak.
Cummings commented about the curriculum committee selection; she objected to the process and asked that the volunteers choose their own representatives to participate in the curriculum review. Cummings read a transcript of a video published by a California teacher who was resigning after a long career because of changes to the education system she found incompatible with her mission to teach.
Jodi Olson, a mental health professional in Aitkin, said that she sees the results of a mismanaged school district in the students who come to her practice for help. Olson recommended that the board allow the pool of volunteers for curriculum review to choose its own representatives to serve on the committees.
Finally, an Aitkin woman who said she had been viewing the livestream from home, came in to the meeting in person to accuse the board of a lack of transparency and Ryan in particular of mismanagement of the curriculum committee in the past several years that he has led it. When the woman began shouting and pointing at Ryan, he tried to speak but when the meeting deteriorated into a shouting match, Hasskamp abruptly adjourned it.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin School Board will be at 6:30 on June 20.
