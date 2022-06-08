(Editor’s Note: The story on the Aitkin School Board meeting from May 16, printed in the June 1, 2022 Aitkin Age, had some inaccurate information that has been revised in the following story. The Age apologizes for the errors.)
Aitkin Community Education Director Lara Parkin spoke to the school board at its May 16 regular meeting.
Parkin said programming is underway for the summer, the community education guide, Accent will be out June 1. People can register now for programs, however, by contacting Parkin at lparkin@isd1.org. Parkin will provide a full end of year report next month.
Parkin reported that Kids Club, the school-age child care, will be open during the summer from 6:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Students can be registered for only morning or only evening care; the option of paying separately for those options is this year.
Passport to the Parks is new this year. For seven Wednesdays, the 102 students who signed up for this first-time program will visit state parks.
In his administration report, Aitkin Schools Superintendent Dan Stifter also spoke about summer programs, saying that at the end-of-year meeting to discuss policy and programs for community education, staff members said they would like to have more parents involved in programs.
Stifter said the winner of the parents and teachers organization (PTO) Golden Gobbler award this year is Gina Ostrowski. The PTO’s method of fundraising this year, using checks and PayPal to accept donations, has yielded around $7,000. This change was in response to parents’ input.
PRINCIPAL SEARCH
With the announcement of Paul Karelis’ retirement, a search was started for a replacement principal for the high school.
The position, posted May 2, yielded around 10 applicants. In a special meeting on June 6, school board members approved hiring Lisa DeMars as Karelis’ replacement (see story).
FACILITIES
Stifter reported that the Finance and Facilities Committee met and discussed the district’s capital projects list. The committee discussed the best way to deal with the house that came with the property the school acquired a few years ago. Options included using the building for storage and donating it to the fire department for a practice burn.
Additional parking spots are needed near the softball field; parking might be added near the softball batting cage; 20-25 parking spots may be feasible, committee members said.
Board members discussed the condition of athletic fields, many of which are in poor shape. Space for practice is inadequate. Some teams are practicing at private homes because there is not enough room on school property.
Houser said she had been attending some away games and has seen athletic complexes that were convenient, well maintained and co-located with playing fields. She suggested rather than putting money into costly repairs, a feasibility study should be done to compare the cost of repairs with the cost of building new at the school’s new property.
Shot clocks are coming for basketball games; two boards at $6,300 each, for the new gym. The clocks are required by the Minnesota State High School League by the 2023-24 season.
In a separate discussion, Stifter talked about the increasing vandalism the district has been seeing. Some recent break-ins have resulted in theft and vandalism. The district is already short of funds and much of the equipment stolen has been purchased with funds raised by boosters, parents and community members. Some students have also had their vehicles broken into while they were at practice, Stifter said.
The majority of the May 16 meeting was spent discussing the curriculum review process that was the subject of the May 9 work session.
Board members are concerned about the size and composition of curriculum review committees that will be established to look at three groups of subjects and recommend changes and updates to the curriculum.
Parents and community members were invited to submit their names to volunteer as participants in the process, which could take two or three years to complete; 39 people volunteered.
Cindi Hills made a motion for each board member to choose two members at large from the community to serve on each committee and two to serve on an oversight committee. Dawn Houser seconded, but the motion didn’t pass. Kevin Hoge, Dennis Hasskamp and Joe Ryan voted against it.
The major opposing opinion was that all community members who want to contribute to the process should be allowed to do so, in the interest of transparency.
The board did vote to send out a survey to the 39 volunteers, asking them a set of questions that board members believe will assist them in selecting the most appropriate volunteers to serve on curriculum review committees.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Several Aitkin residents asked to make comments at the end of the meeting.
Jennifer Cummings commented about the curriculum committee selection; she objected to the process of the school board choosing and asked that the volunteers choose their own representatives to participate in the curriculum review.
Jodi Olson, a mental health professional in Aitkin, addressed the board about the pool of volunteers for curriculum review, noting the pool should choose its own representatives to serve on the committee.
Minutes from Aitkin School Board meetings can be found at https://home.isd1.org/schoolboard.html. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FguobwTmGn4.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin School Board will be at 6:30 on June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.