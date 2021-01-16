At their Dec. 21 meeting, recorded on Facebook Live, McGregor School Board members approved the budget that was discussed at an earlier truth in taxation meeting.
District Business Manager Shauna Dalchow reported there are five fewer students than were used for the calculation. District Superintendent Brad Johnson said three new students will be starting at the beginning of 2021.
The unassigned fund balance is still expected to increase a little, Dalchow said. Most of the overages will be taken out of bond proceeds or reserve funds balances; $319,000 in CARES Act funding has not yet been spent down yet. McGregor has adequate fund balances.
Bond sales of $9.7 million provided income to the district, and more will be sold after the first of the year, said Dalchow.
Outgoing board member Mike Kruse spoke about a neighboring district (Cromwell) that distributed some of its CARES Act money among its staff members as a bonus for all of the extra work they have had to do to implement distance learning.
Because of the extended food programs, food service should be able to survive without having to transfer funds from the general fund, as often happens.
A service agreement for transport of foster children who are in temporary placement out of the district was approved. An effort will be made to bus the children to McGregor if that is their usual school and share the cost of transportation. Johnson said he has seen this done in previous school districts in which he had served, including the one where he served prior to coming to McGregor.
STAFF APPOINTMENTS
Cora VanWings was approved as a full time long-term substitute in counseling. She will have five days ahead of her official start to learn the ropes by working with an existing counselor. VanWings has been student teaching in Esko. She will be teaching five days per week.
The district approved the hiring of Michelle Gauthier as assistant girls basketball coach for 2020-21 season.
The appointment of Joe Simenstad as assistant IT contractor two days per week from Jan. 4-July 2021 was approved. Johnson said Simenstad has been helping out with the technology teachers have needed for remote learning during the pandemic.
The board voted to accept, and expressed gratitude for, $20,669 donated by local nonprofit organizations.
Students of the month and holiday program were broadcast on Google Classrooms on Dec. 22. Students and parents received the link. There is a new web page and a new phone app that parents and students can use to follow school events.
Drawings for the new 21st century learning center at the school have been finalized, Johnson said.
FAREWELLS TO KRUSE, PASSER
Board members Mike Kruse and Jon Passer are retiring. Kruse served for 16 years and Passer for four. The board thanked them for their service.
SPORTS
Jan. 4 varsity and JV basketball were able to start practicing; games are planned to start Jan. 18, pursuant to new guidance provided by Gov. Walz on Jan 6. Athletic Director Bob Staska hopes to get 18 games scheduled before the end of the season, and that will become increasingly difficult if the start date gets pushed out any farther than that.
ORGANIZATION
The Jan. 4 meeting was devoted to organizational matters.
Board members were sworn in and the board welcomed new members Bethany Sellers and Jason Moser.
Larry Doten was reelected as board chair, with Heather Sorensen elected as vice chair, Pat Scollard as clerk, and Jennifer Brekke as treasurer.
Committee assignments were made.
Monetary compensation rates for school board member salaries and meetings were tabled until next meeting. Mileage rates for school travel will now follow the IRS rate, which is $0.56 per mile.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Aitkin County Public Health Director Erin Melz joined the virtual meeting.
Brad Johnson asked her response to Aitkin having gone back to in-person school as of Jan. 5, to which she replied, “Today when we ran case rate numbers, the case rate was 70.4, which was down from the previous period. We have come down significantly from late Ocober and November numbers. We are trending downward with the current positive test rate of 4.20% for the county. We at APH see no significant concerns with returning to in-person learning. The effect of holiday gatherings is as yet unknown. However, because of the dramatic decrease we are seeing, the holiday impact would have to be very significant to be of concern. We could also do some quick contact tracing and quarantine in such a way as to limit the impact for McGregor schools.”
“As far as a vaccination timeline, I can tell you that we expect MDH to include educators in Phase 1-B for vaccinations. APH has a little bit of flexibility, but we cannot move on to Phase1-B until most of the state has completed Phase 1-A,” Melz said. “As soon as we have approval to move into Phase 1-B, we will likely set up some kind of a clinic for staff vaccination. Maybe that will happen in the early spring, but we hope it will happen earlier than that.”
