At a March 14 special meeting, McGregor School Board members went through the district’s strategic plan that was developed in conjunction with the Minnesota School Boards Association.
District superintendent Brad Johnson commented, “There are things where we may have dropped the ball and have to get back on track, but we have also made good progress on many of the strategic plan goals.
“Many of the activities to achieve the World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) goal are underway, but there is still work to be done,” Johnson said. The WBWF was developed in 2013 (Minnesota Statutes, section 120B.11) to ensure that school districts and charter schools in Minnesota enhance student achievement through teaching and learning supports. School boards that govern districts and charter schools are required to develop comprehensive, long-term strategic plans that address the WBWF goals.
“Helping students do better on Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs) is another goal; there are things that still need to be done by the end of March, and those will get immediate attention. We started on the mental health and have four organizations that are working with us. That is going well and we will get that information up on the web page. By the end of June 2022 we are to have a data team in place; we are working on that. Minnesota K-12 Academic Standards in Mathematics are grouped by strands: 1) Number and Operation; 2) Algebra; 3) Geometry and Measurement; and 4) Data Analysis and Probability. education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/stds/Math/
“By July 2022, the district has to have the grade level strand data; that will be a summer project. By the end of August 2022, there will be some testing data we can start looking at with our data team, with the goal of increasing our scores by 2025. We are going to be getting our curriculum development cycle going; we will involve staff as we look at getting new curriculum by 2022-23.
“We have to identify our biggest needs; prioritize what we do first because we can’t change curriculum in all the major subjects all at the same time because of the expense,” Johnson said.
“We will advance excellence in teaching. Mentorship program will begin in 2022-23 in groups we put together. This will be beneficial for teachers and all staff; and will include all the paras.
“The strategic plan calls for greater transparency and community involvement. One way the district is doing that is to recognize staff achievement; trying to get information out to our community about our staff and their accomplishments.
“We are sharing that recognition with the community via the newspapers and have had positive feedback from community members on that feature. Eventually, board members will be included that effort,” Johnson reported.
The school is looking at opportunities for technical training (internships and mentorships) for students who aren’t planning to go to college. Student internship interest is something the board wants to understand better; there may be a survey of interest among the students. Field trips to different job sites might be something the district could try. A career fair might be another option. “There’s such a big world out there and we want students to know about the variety of employment opportunities they can pursue while still living in the district,” one board member commented.
Knowledge Bowl and speech are being set up on a schedule to promote awareness of those programs and other activities that support student development. The district also has a newsletter that it is encouraging the local papers to carry along with the teachers recognition items. More purposeful and timely communication with the public is a goal in the strategic plan and Johnson is looking at a broad range of communication modalities, including Facebook and print media to get the positive word out about the school. Mentorships and apprenticeships are going to be publicized even more.
These are goals for this school year, but board members are discussing how to follow up next year.
There are at least two objectives geared toward promoting respect for culture and individual differences; that will include all cultures represented in the student body.
ACHIEVEMENT AND INTEGRATION PROGRAM
McGregor School District did not qualify directly to apply for achievement and integration plan funding this year, because the number of indigenous students has fallen below the level that is required. However, McGregor School District shares a small part of its boundary with Hinckley School District, which does qualify. That will allow McGregor to apply again for the 2022-2024 school years. The district will know later this spring whether the district’s application is approved. This will require McGregor to come up with a common project to work on with the Hinckley School District; most likely a summer project. The district does still have funding for the current school year.
SUPERINTENDENT PERFORMANCE SURVEY
Seventy-seven people in the community responded to the survey that was sent out asking about superintendent Brad Johnson’s job performance.
“It’s a little tough to read some of these comments, but I also know that people who are happy with the way things go do not reply to surveys. I know I’m not going to make everyone happy in this job. This was a chance for people to voice their frustration with COVID-19. There are definitely things I can learn from this and I plan to go through the process again in a couple of years,” said Johnson.
Board members agreed this is a good tool for Johnson to use in learning what needs work and which things need more attention. There was a comment that the school district should do background checks and board members confirmed that this does happen now.
Jack Brula retired effective end of 2021-22 school year. Board members went on record as thanking Brula for everything he has done over the years. He retired from teaching in 2002, and has been helping out with sports and photos since then.
NEW HEAD LICE POLICY
A new head lice procedure was approved to say that if a student sees the nurse and is found to have live head lice the nurse asks the student to go home. If just nits are present, the parents will be contacted and given information about how to deal with that. The school nurse approved of the new procedure.
ATTENDANCE
Weekly attendance has met the 95% goal three times this year. COVID-19-related absences had some impact on attendance, but not as much as board members feared.
There were many weeks when 90% goal was met. Some kids have to miss school because of family situations.
The next regular meeting of the McGregor School Board is Monday, March 28 at 6 p.m.
