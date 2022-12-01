It’s no secret that teenagers today are under a lot of pressure juggling school, extracurricular activities, social lives and oftentimes, part-time jobs.
Pew research found that “The total number of teenagers who recently experienced depression increased 59% between 2007 and 2017.” This increase was also paired with a response from a 2018 study that found “Seven-in-10 U.S. teens said anxiety and depression is a major problem among people their age in the community where they live.”
However, it’s not just teenagers. An article published online by JAMA Pediatrics found that “Between 2016 and 2020, there were significant increases in children-diagnosed anxiety and depression.” The CDC had similar findings that “Depression and anxiety have increased over time.”
To deal with this, school counselors are juggling more roles than ever before.
McGregor High School has a plan for its students. Specifically, school counselor Gretchen Polkinghorne is the brains behind the plan. “School counseling is very different now than it was when I was in school,” explained Polkinghorne. “School counselors actually balance three different primary goals: career and college readiness, academic success and social emotional skills.”
2021 Overview
“I spent about 75% of my time dealing with mental health supports,” said Polkinghorne. She said there were 18 incidents involving a student with a plan to or attempt to die by suicide. Five students were in inpatient care for a suicide attempt or ideation.
After reviewing the list of enrolled students at McGregor, Polkinghorne found that about 60% of students in grades 7-12 had visited her for help. “I’ve worked specifically on suicide prevention because we had such concerning numbers,” Polkinghorne noted.
Layers of support
“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to manage,” Polkinghorne said regarding doing everything herself.
“Currently, we have layers of support for student mental health,” she said. “When I came in last year it was pretty much me and we had one outside mental health source who was coming in.” Now, there is a social worker and four different mental health providers.
The support layers are for different levels of care, such as short-term or long-term.
Polkinghorne described herself as a Band-Aid. “I’m when you’ve got something happening that’s getting in your way, preventing you from doing your job right now, I am not a therapist,” she noted.
The social worker, as described by Polkinghorne, is more like stitches. The longer-term care is left to the therapists. The mental health providers are Love The Journey, Mille Lacs Band Tribal Services, New Beginnings and Northern Pines.
For emergencies, “We do also have contact and connections with the Minnesota Crisis Line, The Crisis and Referral Service, Mobile Crisis and Aitkin County has resources as well,” Polkinghorne explained.
The Plan
Polkinghorne said that the plan for managing mental health at the McGregor School is aligned with American School Counselor Association (ASCA) recommendations. She is also using available data from the school to make decisions.
The plan included creating a school counseling advisory board to help create a more “collaborative process.” Grades seven and eight had suicide prevention training. Grades 10-12 attended the “My Ascension” program, a suicide awareness and prevention assembly hosted by Emma Benoit.
Polkinghorne also said she is working on setting up QPR training for grades 10-12 and staff members.
“QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer — the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide,” explained QPRinstitute.com. “Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.”
What Can Be Done?
Keep an eye out for warning signs of serious mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, eating disorders, self-harm and substance abuse. The Mayo Clinic describes some of these signs as feeling down, excessive fears, withdrawal from friends and/or activities, inability to cope with stress and suicidal thinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.