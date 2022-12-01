Gretchen Polkinghorne Mug

It’s no secret that teenagers today are under a lot of pressure juggling school, extracurricular activities, social lives and oftentimes, part-time jobs.

Pew research found that “The total number of teenagers who recently experienced depression increased 59% between 2007 and 2017.” This increase was also paired with a response from a 2018 study that found “Seven-in-10 U.S. teens said anxiety and depression is a major problem among people their age in the community where they live.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.