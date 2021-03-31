As we move into April and out of COVID-19 restrictions, area high schools have announced their plans for prom.
While not all plans are finalized at this time, here is the information as it stands now. The state of Minnesota also continues to update its COVID-19 guidance.
AITKIN HIGH SCHOOL
Aitkin’s prom, with the theme of “The Roaring ’20s,” is scheduled for April 24.
Tickets are $50 per person. Grand March will be located at Aitkin High School auditorium.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only senior students attending prom will be allowed two guests to attend. The school will include a livestream link for this on the school website for all others wishing to view the event. Students will be bused from Grand March to the Northern Pacific Center for dinner and dancing.
Tickets are available from Briana Tetrick or Dawn Hines in the athletic office.
HILL CITY
Hill City High School has set prom for May 15, at the school, but is unsure of the time, cost or theme as of now. More plans are expected to be announced soon.
MCGREGOR
McGregor did not have info by press deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.