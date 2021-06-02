The third annual Aitkin Kindergarten Day, hosted by Aitkin area Minnesota Department of Natural Resource officers and other emergency responders, was May 26 at Woock Field. Kindergarten students from Rippleside Elementary in Aitkin toured several different stations, learning about fish and wildlife, the DNR helicopter and the Aitkin Fire Department.
