Lake Country Power announced 32 local high school seniors from 27 different schools have been awarded the Lake Country Power 2022 Les Beach Memorial Scholarship. The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship honors a former co-op employee and recognizes student commitment and contribution to local communities. 

 The $4,000 scholarships, issued at $1,000 per year for four years, will help the following local graduating seniors pursue college plans:

Ava Klennert: Hill City School; Jaylynn Maijala: McGregor Secondary School; Lake Country Power also offers $1,000 scholarships to area community college foundations and three Minnesota lineworker schools. These scholarships support students interested in pursuing hands-on skilled trades and community/technical college programs. Applications for these scholarships are available directly through the colleges.  

