Riley Holm

Riley Holm plays volleyball for the Hill City Hornets.

 Riverwood Healthcare Center

Riley Holm, Hill City, and her mother, Laurie, said that early intervention by Riverwood Healthcare Center providers have saved her life multiple times. Diagnosed with biliary atresia as an infant, Riley had a liver transplant at 20 months old with complex health care needs over her 18 years of life. 

“We feel that Riverwood doctors have saved Riley’s life multiple times,” said Laurie. “She was born at Riverwood and they have cared for her before and after her liver transplant.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.