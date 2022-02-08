Long Lake Conservation Center invites home school groups and families to a nature field trip April 18-20.

Participants will be able to explore, learn outdoor skills and more. This is a three-day, two-night field trip. There is a fee to attend  that includes all meals and lodging.

For more information, contact Beth Haasken at 218-768-4653 or email beth@longlakecc.org.

Register online.

