Long Lake Conservation Center launched Nature 4 Kids, a fundraising campaign running until the end of the year.
The fundraiser asks individuals, businesses, etc. to donate scholarships so that children can attend school field trips or summer camps. These scholarships will directly allow children in need attend, as well as offset costs for schools.
“If you are one of the hundreds of thousands of people who has been impacted by Long Lake, we hope that you will pay it forward so that another generation can learn to love and respect nature,” LLCC manager Dave McMillan said.
The fundraiser was made possible by the Long Lake Conservation Foundation, a 501(c)3. All gifts are tax deductible.
To donate, go to llcfoundation.org/scholarships, or call 218-768-4653.
