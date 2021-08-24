Long Lake Conservation Center has assembled a new team of naturalist educators, recently adding LLCC Education Coordinator Beth Haasken.
With the addition of Haasken, LLCC is now “fully operational and ready to once again welcome students from around the state for overnight ‘nature school,’” a recent release said.
Haasken was hired in mid-July and quickly went to work putting a team together. The team consists of full-time, year-round naturalists Katie Murphy and Marla Richter, and part-time, year-round naturalists Claire Dobie, Julia Kuhns and Jake Panozzo.
Every member of the naturalist/education team is an experienced educator with degrees and advanced training in environmental sciences.
“I am beyond thrilled with our team,” Haasken said. “Long Lake has a history of exceptional naturalists. I believe this group can stand with any that we have ever had – and I understand that is saying a lot. Their broad range of skills and interests will greatly enhance the educational experience of every student who attends our nature school.”
The makeup of the team represents a departure from Long Lake’s previous educational staffing model in that it consists entirely of year-round naturalists instead of a mix of year-round naturalists and seasonal university students pursuing degrees in Environmental Education.
Before taking the helm at Long Lake, Haasken was a part-time naturalist at Long Lake for more than 10 years, as well as office manager in the Aitkin County Land Department and head of Aitkin County 4-H. She has a degree in biology from St. Cloud State University.
Being fully staffed allows Long Lake to open for overnight stays for the first time in nearly two years. In addition to schools, Long Lake welcomes quilters, yoga retreats, family reunions, astronomy groups and other adventure clubs.
Long Lake Conservation Center is an accredited environmental education school, operating as an enterprise of Aitkin County. Opened in 1963, LLCC sits on a lake in the middle of 760 acres with miles of hiking trails, ski trails, a bog boardwalk, geocaches and more.
