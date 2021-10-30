Long Lake’s monarch house to get an update

Long Lake Conservation Center is an environmental education school.
For many years, food service director, Chris Hagen, supported many of the environmental activities at the school in addition to making sure students and guests were fed meals they would remember.
Hagen died early in 2021, but she left a legacy in the monarch house she helped to raise money to build. University of Minnesota Extension’s Northeast Regional Sustainable Development Partnership donated $2,500 toward the building of the new monarch house in 2017.
The house has provided a venue for visitors to the center to learn about monarch butterfly conservation and has functioned as a source of butterflies to be released into the wild.
Over time it became clear that if the house was to function as it was intended, it needed a different kind of roof — a roof that would let in enough light to allow the plants that provide food and habitat for the butterflies, to grow.
The Long Lake Foundation and the Stewards of Long Lake undertook a fundraising effort this year, to finance the roof replacement and have a new sign made, renaming the butterfly house in honor of Hagen.
One of the activities foundation board members and the stewards did in July 2021 was to cook and serve breakfast at the Aitkin County Fair, dedicating the proceeds to the monarch house roof project.
These two groups also earmarked $1,500 each to create a fund that will be used to develop a chef’s garden between the LLCC dining hall and the monarch house.
If you would like to become a steward of Long Lake, you can contact foundation chair, Bob Marcum, by email at rmarcum@frontiernet.net or contact the foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.