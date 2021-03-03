At the Feb. 22 regular meeting of the McGregor School Board, members unanimously approved proposed changes to the school calendar. Staff members were consulted prior to changes being made, and overall, the calendar will be similar to last year’s with a few changes.
One change from last year was to have a spring break built into the calendar in March, making a five day weekend. Having a break in March allows families to plan vacations at that time, said high school principal Bob Staska.
“It’s less than a full week to allow for making up some snow days as needed. Seniors will have some days off to make up,” he said. “If it was a normal year, this break would be between sports seasons, but this year has been different.” The break would still affect spring practices, which will have started already.
Teachers’ online in-service trainings are being built into the schedule to occur right away on Monday mornings, before classes start. The schedule allows for a 9 a.m. start on Mondays, which will give staff time to have professional learning communities every other week and, in off weeks, special education staff can meet with their students during office hours. Options for caring for students whose parents need to drop them off earlier on Monday mornings will be developed.
Superintendent Brad Johnson reported on the closed session held on Feb. 8.
The working session was closed at the end of the Feb. 8 meeting to deal with a personnel issue. During the closed session the board decided to follow legal counsel’s advice and stay with the disciplinary action that had already been taken. The main focus of the meeting was to determine a positive way forward for the rest of the year.
DONATIONS ACCEPTED
The board voted to accept donations from the McGregor Lakes Area Foundation, which donated $1,890 for Early Childhood Gym Equipment; McGregor Lakes Area Foundation, which donated $2,000 for the Big Sandy Water Institute and $300 for a Preschool/ADSIS water safety trip; and Pat Scollard’s donation of an oboe to the band department.
COVID-19 UPDATE
COVID-19 numbers went up a bit for the county, most of those were in the Aitkin area. Testing took place on Feb. 24 and will take place on Friday mornings going forward, to give the approximately 50% of staff who have been feeling ill after receiving their vaccinations the opportunity to recover at home.
Aitkin County Public Health has clinics set up in Aitkin and McGregor to accommodate people who don’t make it on the days they are offered at school; 73 members of school staff were vaccinated on Feb. 24.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The McGregor School Board accepted school nurse Ann Zappia’s retirement request. Members expressed regret that Zappia was leaving, saying she was very knowledgeable and pleasant to work with. “She has done a wonderful job during the pandemic,” said Johnson.
Mike Sorensen was hired as head baseball coach for the 2021-2022 school year.
An electrician will have to be hired to install the air handler unit. Because of the cost of the work ($5,600), the purchase needed the approval of the board.
Superintendent Johnson recognized School Board and Bus Driver Recognition Week by thanking board members for their work. Bus drivers received treats and thank you notes from the children.
Bids for the new construction opened Feb. 25. Nexus is willing to give updates during the first meeting of each month via Zoom.
Strategic planning meetings are being considered — the McGregor School District’s mission statement is old and may need to be revisited. There will be more discussion about planning at the next meeting.
ACT testing started the week of March 1.
The board discussed the fact that summer school would be “tough to do” this year because of all the construction going on. The governor has had schools distance learning all year; summer school might be an option for students who have fallen behind during distance learning. Families will be consulted to see how they feel about summer school.
High School principal Bob Staska said the school celebrated homecoming the week of Feb. 18 with a combination of zoom and in-person events.
The high school is also working on plans for prom, which may or may not involve dancing, depending on whether restrictions are lessened for those events and for graduation. For events, the gym isn’t big enough to accommodate large groups and still have social distancing.
The dean of students is working on a plan to mitigate teen suicide. A few more families are returning from distance learning.
