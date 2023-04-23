McGregor Elementary, McGregor - March 2023 students of the month

Ingrid is such a hard worker in kindergarten. As soon as she enters our classroom she is instantly in the Merc Zone. Ingrid is a great helper and is eager to help anyone, especially her teacher. She is our go-to gal to fix our TV when it isn’t working quite right.
Coral Decoteau
1st Grade - McGregor
Coral comes in every day with a smile, excited for another day of learning. She works hard, tries her best, and perseveres even when it gets tough. She strives to be in the Merc Zone each day, and it shows. Keep up the great work, Coral!
Ella Friend
2nd Grade - McGregor
Ella is always in the Merc Zone. She is respectful and kind to her classmates and adults. When faced with a challenge, Ella gives her best effort and doesn’t give up. We love having you as part of our second-grade class! Keep up the great work!
Piper Maring
3rd Grade - McGregor
Piper has worked exceptionally hard this year! She has shown incredible growth in all academic areas while staying in the Merc Zone. It has been fun to see her grow as a leader and role model.
Ryker Moser
4th Grade - McGregor
Ryker is an amazing student with a big heart! He has stepped up to the challenge of being a leader in our classroom. He was even elected by his peers to be our student rep! He is hardworking, caring and willing to share.
Mason Guida
5th Grade - McGregor
Mason has been one hard-working dude this year! He uses his time wisely and strives to do quality work. Mason can be looked to as a leader, he knows what it takes to be in the Merc Zone, and tries to ensure others are too.
Malin Braun
6th Grade - McGregor
Malin is a fantastic example of a student in the Merc Zone. Malin is respectful to everyone around her, turns in her work on time, and is always prepared to learn. When presented with an opportunity, Malin is always willing to go the extra mile.
Jensen Moser
McGregor Specialist
Jensen is a fantastic artist and comes to art ready to learn. He listens, follows directions and tries his best. Jensen never gives up and uses art “mistakes” to creatively turn his projects into one-of-a-kind masterpieces.
