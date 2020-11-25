McGregor School Board member Jenny Brekke opened the meeting by thanking local businesses who have donated to the school district Nov. 16.
A STEM Makers Space contract was approved; board members received a revised contract to review. The salary was determined based on last year’s salary, and the entire salary is covered by grant funding, said District Superintendent Brad Johnson.
Ken Borg, long-term substitute, was approved effective Nov. 14.
School parent-teacher conferences were well attended in person and virtually, Johnson reported. He appreciated the time parents took to participate. Staff is willing to talk to parents about concerns at other times as well. Families were contacted about the options for conferences.
McGregor High School Principal Bob Staska said high school conferences were down in number. Some teachers at the high school are on quarantine, but some of them did video conferences from home.
Shauna Dalchow, district business manager, said free and reduced meal signups have increased. Salchow met with the finance committee and is working on a budget revision prior to giving an update to the board.
The Minnesota Rural Education Association is suggesting that districts contact legislators regarding declining enrollments and compensatory finance issues.
Salchow offered to help board members with talking points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.