Board members gathered at the McGregor School for their annual organizational meeting; officers were elected as follows:
Chair: Heather Sorensen
Vice Chair: Larry Doten
Clerk: Pat Scollard
Treasurer: Jennifer Brekke
Times of future board meetings will remain second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.
Salaries for attending board meetings remain unchanged at:
Regular meeting $55
Half Day meeting $75
Full Day meeting $150
Salaries for board positions remain unchanged; some changes were made last year.
Mileage rate for 2022 will continue to be the same as the federal rate: $0.585 per mile
Committees were set as follows:
Activities –Sellers, Moser and Sorensen, with Dean as alternate
After School Programs and 21st Century – Scollard and Sellers, with Dean as alternate
Certified Negotiations –Doten, Brekke and Sorensen
Community Education – Dean and Scollard
CSI Committee – Doten and Scollard - Both are alternates when needed
Non-Certified Negotiations – Dean, Moser and Scollard
Facility –Moser and Scollard, with Brekke as an alternate
Finance and Budget – Doten, Brekke and Moser
Meet and Confer – Dean, Scollard and Sellers
Policy Committee – Scollard
Student Hearings – Sellers and Sorensen, with Doten as alternate
Regular meeting
Following the organizational meeting, board members convened the first regular meeting for January.
Staffing and contracts
The board approved the resignation of Livia Carlstrom as senior class advisor effective the end of the 2021-22 school year. Maternity leave for Carlstrom was approved to begin on or about May 22.
Joe Wisotzke has requested a leave of absence from his position teaching Business Education/Marketing starting at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The board will begin advertising a one-year position with a Tier 1 or Tier 2 license. Approval is conditional on finding a replacement by June 1.
Amanda Gruhlke was approved as a grade 6 teacher at Lane BA +30 step zero of the MFT contract. The appointment was approved unanimously. Board members commented that they had heard very favorable comments from students and parents about Gruhlke.
Pablo Rodriguez was appointed effective Jan. 17 as high school math teacher Lane BA step zero.
A change was approved for track coach Josh Sampson to switch to coaching Junior Varsity and Dakota Haapoja to coach junior high track. This switch was at the request of the coaches.
Policy 491 making mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations with the option of testing and face coverings for those not being vaccinated was discussed. The board decided to table the decision until the U.S. Supreme Court decision is given later in January.
Not acting consistent with the policy would be considered willful neglect and a fine of $13,000 could be imposed, said Doten. The change of quarantine from 10 days to 5 days has not been approved by the Minnesota Department of Health, creating confusion for school boards around Minnesota. Consideration of the policy was tabled until the Jan. 24 board meeting.
Board members approved both the elementary principal and superintendent contracts with Brad Johnson for three more years.
Board members approved an addendum to the agreement between Northern Pines Mental Health and the school district for 20 hours per week of mental health and 20 hours as a school social worker for Mikayla Jackson.
The February meetings of the McGregor School Board are Feb. 8 and 22 at 6 p.m. in the school media center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.