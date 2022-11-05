During a regular McGregor School Board meeting held on Oct. 24, Carrie White and Gretchen Polkinghorne presented testing results.
“All data we look at is layered. It’s one part of the picture,” said Polkinghorne. “An MCA test score, that doesn’t give us the whole picture of the student. It gives us a good indication of where we are in relation to other schools.”
The data is pulled from the Minnesota Report Card, which is a website from the Minnesota Department of Education (https://rc.education.mn.gov/). Any public school in the state of Minnesota can be found in the search bar.
When comparing 2022 to 2021, proficiency in math and reading has gone down, while science proficiency has gone up.
In regard to math proficiency going down, Polkinghorne said, “We know that last year in the high school, we didn’t really have a second math teacher for the first half of the yea … that could be why the data looks like it does in the high school for math.”
“We’re not matching the state, but our trends tend to follow the state trends. We go up when the state is up and down when the state is down,” explained Polkinghorne.
Graduation rates
“We’ve always intuitively thought and known that our kids who are here with us from beginning to end do better,” explained McGregor High School principal Bob Staska. “Because we’re with them, we have relationships.”
There are a lot of factors that play into the state of Minnesota’s graduation data for McGregor. Some students were inaccurately accounted for, which lowered the graduation rate score, according to Staska.
What can be done
“We are diving into the data,” explained Polkinghorne about the newly assembled data team. “We are taking some time to figure out where does our data come from, what we know about our students, what are we seeing … there’s a whole protocol that we are using.”
The data team is working to “ask some questions, set some goals and look at what are the pieces of this that we can control,” said Polkinghorne. “We can’t control kids coming in and out of our school … but we can control what we do with them when they’re here.”
What is in the school’s control, according to Polkinghorne, is “our instructional practice, the curriculum we’re using (and) how we’re connecting with kids.”
Is the data correct?
“We’re more than a little suspicious (that) there are kids going in, just clicking through the test, not taking it seriously,” noted Polkinghorne.
“You know when all of a sudden a student is scoring at state average and the next year is way below,” explained the high school principal. “They didn’t just lose all that information in one year, they went through and checked boxes.”
