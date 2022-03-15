I grew up in West St. Paul. Before coming to McGregor, I worked in a large charter school on the east side of St. Paul. I also taught in Bloomington; Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona; Fort Apache, Arizona and Superior, Wisconsin.
In my free time I raise chickens, train my dogs, spin and weave wool, crochet, make jams and jellies, forage, read, hike, canoe and run.
Most people don’t know: I never ran more than three minutes in a row until I was 41 years old when I started a Couch to 5K program. Three years later, I finished a marathon.
I love my job because kids are great! I am so lucky to get to hang out with kids all day! I learn so much from them and I like to think I help them too.
TERRI DEMENGE
Elementary Special Ed
I grew up in Grand Rapids. I went to St. Cloud State University for a Bachelor of Science in Special Education and Bemidji State University for my elementary license.
In my free time, I like to read, do genealogy, read, scrapbook, read, collect antiques, read, do photography. Did I mention I read?
Most people don’t know: I am a fan of classic movies and love the Western channel on television.
I love my job because, the kids are so much fun. When they get something for the first time and they have an amazed look on their faces.
SERENA LITWIN
High School Secretary
I grew up in St. Paul and worked as a dermatology nurse.
In my free time, I like to make crafts, spend time with family and friends, sing and read.
Most people don’t know: I used to do singing telegrams.
I love my job because, working in the office affords me time to be with my family more. When my kids are off, I am off. It also helps me to be a more present parent which is amazing. I love how working at the school has put me more in touch with the community, as a McGregor “transplant,” this has been a great bonus! I also love to connect with the students. Even though it is not my primary job, being able to offer emotional support for students who need it is something that gives me a lot of joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.