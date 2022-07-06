A walk-through the school to view the progress on the building remodel started off the meeting of the McGregor School Board June 27.
Todd Richter and Luke Nelson from Nexus Solutions led a group through the school to see what projects have been completed and what is still in the works. It is taking a little longer than expected in the science/shop area because of a couple setbacks. Other areas are down to paint and flooring to be completed. “It’s going to be a mad scramble that last week (to be ready for the start of school),” said board member Jordan Moser. Some people have offered to help clean in preparation for the teachers to put their classrooms back together.
McGregor Facility Supervisor Anthony Pierce said the electricity doesn’t disconnect correctly so Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative will be there to shut the power down and a specialist will be coming to try to fix the problem.
The bus garage may be remodeled in September after the main building has been completed.
Food programs
The summer food service program is no longer an option and there is also no community eligibility provision for elementary food service. The school will be back to the regular food service in effect pre-COVID, but with the population decrease available funding will also go down.
There will be an increase in the cost for meals in the amount of 10 cents each year until equitable. The amounts for meals will now be: K-6th grade, $1.75 for breakfast and $2.45 for lunch; grades 7-12, $1.75 for breakfast and $2.55 for lunch; for adults, $3 for breakfast and $4.25 for lunch.
The board discussed snack options and how to fund those. The funding for K-3 fresh fruits and vegetables program is no longer available through the United States Department of Agriculture. A board member said that they saw “A lot of it ending up in the garbage.” More discussion will be had as the beginning of the school year gets closer.
Back to school
McGregor School Superintendent Brad Johnson reported that summer school went well and construction is “keeping me on my toes.” Information will be sent out in the district for getting students prepared for the return in September.
No applications have been submitted for the available math teacher position. The board discussed the possibility of a referral program with a bonus for current staff assisting in finding needed employees. Moser said, “Where I work we do it and we’ve had really good success.” The school has signing bonuses already in place.
The district hired a telespeech teacher from Texas for the previous year and said it worked well. The board is considering if it would be more cost effective to hire an in-person speech teacher or continue with the telespeech at a rate of approximately $85,000 per year.
Board member Bethany Sellers and chair Heather Sorensen mentioned the anxiety some students feel on the first day of school and what the school could do to help alleviate some of that. An idea of gathering in the auditorium on the first day was discussed as well as an open house Sept. 1.
School Resource Officer JonCline gave the board an overview of the safety plan. “Implementation will take work and training but we have to wait for the building to be done to move forward,” said Cline.
Other business
The board accepted donations in the amount of $16,046 from area businesses for specific areas such as the musical, cheerleading, Skatetime (rollerskate rental in physical education), Big Sandy Water Institute and emergency kits.
A resolution amending the district’s flexible benefits plan and its component parts was approved.
The contract with Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) was approved for the 2022-2023 school year.
Sarah Pierce was “highly recommended” by Johnson, and was approved as the non-certified substitute caller.
Erin Wagner was approved as the 2022-2023 high school science teacher.
Mike Johnson will be hired as a part-time lawn mower getting approximately 25 hours per week.
Kitchen staff member, Suzanne Fredrickson has retired and elementary paraprofessional Clara Pawlak has resigned. Moser asked the board if anyone knew why staffing was becoming an issue. Johnson said the school is looking for continuity with the staff. A suggestion of exit surveys/interviews was discussed and will be put into place.
Mileage reimbursement was increased to 62.5 cents per mile effective July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. Staff will be reminded to use the school vehicles if possible for school-related business.
Items for discussion included the BARR (Building Assets Reducing Risks) program. McGregor School Grant Coordinator Cheryl Meld would like to begin scheduling retreats for students. Bob Staska, high school principal and athletic director, sees the program as positive. “You can’t put a dollar amount on it,” he said. “This program makes a difference.”
