The McGregor community turned out and filled the high school media center on March 28 when the issue of financing the school’s fitness center was on the school board agenda.
Community members stood and spoke about the value of the center to the community; many expressed willingness to pay more to use the facility rather than see it close. Others volunteered to help with fund raising.
District business manager Shauna Dalchow reported that the district is struggling with a $20,000 deficit.
“This is a business issue,” Dalchow said “It’s not that we don’t value and appreciate the facility. About $1,840/month is salary, benefits, wipes and other supplies, dues, equipment cost and repairs to the equipment.”
Board chair Larry Doten expressed the opinion that the fitness center is an asset to the community.
Ways to reduce the cost of operating the center were discussed and possibly closing during hours that it gets less use to create some salary savings. Those involved in the discussion also seemed in agreement that more advertising and promotion of the center might help draw more users.
The McGregor School community fitness center used to be a provider for the Silver Sneakers program for Medicare recipients; “a lot” more people patronized the fitness center when they could use Silver Sneakers discount cards. Most of those people went to Minnewawa Sportsmens Club, said Dan “Buck” Forester, who coaches at the facility.
“Our numbers are way down, if we didn’t have a fitness center for the community, we would still have expenses,” Forester said. “How much more of a deficit does it create to have the fitness center open to the community.” Dalchow said there were some users whose dues are paid by insurance.”
“Buck is an olympic judge,” Doten said. “He is a hidden gem and such an asset to the community of McGregor. We have to get creative, build support and find ways to keep him in the center.
Lisa Schmidt, who introduced herself as relatively new to McGregor, has been offering strength and conditioning classes in the fitness center to older students who are not involved in sports. Schmidt said she has been charging the students $40 for the sports season and the students don’t seem to have a problem with making the payments. In response to her question about whether community education helped fund the fitness center, Doten responded that there is not enough money in community ed to filter down to the fitness center. The fitness center falls under the auspices of community ed, Dalchow said, so any decisions would have to be approved by Cheryl Meld, who leads that program.
Forester supervises the use of the fitness center; he makes sure students use the equipment safely so that they don’t get hurt.
A wellness grant contributes $2,500 for staff memberships, Forester said. “A couple staff members come regularly, but not as many as we once had.”
Board members and others offered to form a committee; one task would be to ask McGregor businesses to help with financial support.
CELL PHONES
Retired teacher and current paraprofessional in the school, Kathy Twistol, addressed the board.
“The principals are doing a good job,” Twistol said “But the biggest problem I see is cell phones in class. Teachers have 45 minutes to teach and kids are texting and playing games with their cell phones. Some kids have a major meltdown when their phones are confiscated. Other districts do not let kids have cell phones in the classrooms; why is our district allowing this? It’s not fair to put it on the teachers to enforce this.”
Twistol continued, “I beg of you board members to do something about this, teachers are losing all of their teaching time dealing with cell phone infractions. This is such a major distraction in the classrooms. I don’t know what you are going to do with the MCAs coming up. God help you.”
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
Superintendent Brad Johnson shared that the Minnesota Principals Association has published a legislative update; there are over 100 pages of proposed school-related policy; some of those things are worth taking a look at, Johnson said.
“Some of these things are scary; they are taking a lot of tools our of school administrators toolbox. People should take the time to write letters to their legislators. It can really help,” said Doten.
OTHER BUSINESS
High school principal Bob Staska reported that American College Testing (ACT) took place recently. Basketball and knowledge bowl have wrapped up and baseball and volleyball are starting; 75 kids are going out for spring sports.
Staska has a football coach and is looking for a volleyball coach for next year.
Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) testing is coming up; the media center computer lab will be the location for some of the testing, and some will take place in classrooms.
High school graduation will be indoors this year. Twenty to 30 students will be graduating.
The board finance committee met last week and went through the budget proposal. An estimated budget of the board will be ready for the next meeting.
Last year there was a fundraiser that raised $240 for Ruff Start Rescue. The STEAM students made different toys and things for Ruff Start. The end-of-year celebration planning is underway. Fishing gear distribution is going well. They are sorting through donated gear and will give it to children who are spotted “doing something good.”
Data collected by the school indicate that five to seven students was the maximum number that have been using the activity bus. Johnson said the board needs to look at this as it tries to reduce deficit spending. Meld said that the few that are using the bus are a mix of athletic and community education students.
“Over $100 per night for students who are using the bus is just not sustainable,” Meld said. Dalchow added that the deficit for the program is about $24,000. There is the option of using a van to get better gas mileage.
The board plans to continue the activity bus through the end of the school year and revisit it next year. Board members agreed it will be important to talk to the students and staff to know what the impact would be discontinuing the activity bus. There was a discussion about the increase in parents picking up their students in the evening rather than having them ride the bus. Community ed contributes some funding as does the McGregor Lions Club.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
The April 11 work session will include a walk through the new addition; hard hats and no open toes shoes will be required.
The next regular meeting of the McGregor School Board will be on Monday, April 28 at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
