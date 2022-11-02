McGregor High School students Erin Ford and Harley Spano-Shively were officially appointed “student representatives” during a McGregor School Board meeting held on Oct. 24.
“Thank you,” said one of the student representatives.
Construction updates
Luke Nelson from Nexus Solutions gave an update on the renovations. Nexus Solutions is the company contracted with the McGregor school to plan and execute the renovations.
The bus garage is almost finished, with the walls ready for painting, and plumbing and electrical done.
Permanent locks were installed in the school in place of the temporary locks.
“Over 300 punch list items were completed over MEA,” explained Nelson.
The fire alarms received a software update and are said to be less sensitive and, therefore, less likely to trigger false alarms.
“One of the pieces of equipment (in the shop classroom) got damaged by the painter moving it … the electrical wire broke,” explained Nelson. “That’s gotta get taken care of.” The school and Nexus Solutions cannot move forward with the repair because the painter needs to be given ample opportunity to fix the machine.
“Why does the district and the kids have to suffer because there’s no accountability,” said board member Jordan Moser in response to the delays. “Essentially, the only thing that’s going to get them done now, is (the contractors) getting their final payment. It’s also their reputation on the line,” replied Nelson.
Coaches and sub
Contracts approved included girl’s basketball coach Andrea Bohn, assistant varsity/junior high girl’s basketball coach Amy Gelhar and short-term substitute for ECSE Sarah Levinski.
Donations
Donations from the McGregor Fire Department, McGregor Lions, McGregor Area Clothing Closet and Brad Skow were acknowledged and approved by the school board. These donations funded the volleyball HUDL program, suicide prevention seminar and supplies. The last donation was a clarinet.
Elementary
The Knights of Columbus dropped by on Oct. 31 and donated coats for kids. Conferences are coming up and the quarter ends on Nov. 4. “The year’s moving along,” said Superintendent Brad Johnson. “I can’t believe we’re already in week eight.”
As for the book fundraiser, “The community and organizations donated over $17,000 toward (the fundraiser),” explained Johnson. “So, every one of our kids will get at least three books, from preschool all the way up to sixth grade … we have many kids who are getting all 10 books.”
High school
Unexcused and excused absences are down compared to last year. The high school playoffs were last week (Oct. 27 and 28).
Other business
The two student representatives were asked for comments. “I think we talked about a lot of important things today,” said one of the representatives.
Two presentations were held, one in regard to testing scores and another about the school counselor.
The next regular McGregor School Board meeting will be held on Nov. 28. Minutes and previous recordings can be found online on the McGregor ISD4 website.
