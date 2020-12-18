The Dec. 7, 2020, Truth in Taxation meeting of the McGregor School Board was broadcast on Facebook live at 6 p.m.
Board members Jennifer Brekke and Mike Kruse were absent.
The oath of office typically administered at this meeting was put off until January when all board members could be present.
District Business Manager Shauna Dalchow reported that there are two major requirements of the board, based on Minnesota’s Truth in Taxation Law, M.S.275.065. Dalchow outlined the process the district must follow to set the levy. The full process is outlined in her presentation, posted on the ISD4 McGregor School District Facebook page post for the Dec. 7 meeting.
Total expenses for all funds for 2020-2021 is $9,437,724, about half of which is allocated to elementary and secondary regular instruction and special education instruction.
Revenue from all funds is $8,825,445, 65% of which comes from state sources. The deficit will be paid out of fund balances.
The proposed levy for 2021 is increased by 0.15% or $2,160. There were no questions for comments from the public during the meeting.
The board approved the proposed 2021 levy of $1,461,640.
Superintendent and school board goals were discussed and approved unanimously, with Brekke and Kruse absent.
School board goals were approved with the understanding that Goal No. 1 would be revisited in March, due to the pandemic.
The hiring of Sara Knelling as part-time preschool paraprofessional starting Nov. 30 was approved.
Deb Milner’s resignation was accepted effective Nov. 30. Sarah Pierce was approved as substitute paraprofessional on-call starting Dec. 1.
The board approved the sale of district general obligation bonds, Series 2020. Interest was higher than anticipated. Proceeds of $9.6 million are expected.
Superintendent Brad Johnson provided a COVID-19 update to the board, saying that in the newest numbers, the case rate has dropped to 80 from 180; cases are coming down but cases resulting from Thanksgiving gatherings are not in yet, he said.
Aitkin County Public Health still predicts there will be another spike in cases.
Staff members report having generally good results from distance learning lessons.
“A few pre-K through grade 3 students opted for home schooling, but not many,” Johnson said.
The next school board meeting on Monday Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. will be closed for superintendent evaluations.
The next regular meeting will be on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.
School board meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.mcgregor.k12.mn.us.
