The McGregor School Board held its required annual truth in taxation special session on Dec. 13 to review the district’s budget and levy.
Chair Larry Doten convened the meeting and district business manager Shauna Dalchow provided the board with an overview of revenues and expenses in the district’s budget for the 2022-2023 school year and comparison with the previous year’s budget.
Dalchow explained that Minnesota’s Truth in Taxation Law, passed in 1989, (M.S. 275.065) requires two things:
Counties must send out proposed property tax statements in November based on preliminary tax levies set by all taxing jurisdictions (counties, cities, townships, school districts, etc.) and
Most taxing jurisdictions must hold a public hearing prior to certifying the final levy, discuss the 2021 levy (payable in 2022) and the fiscal year 2022 budget and accept public comments.
Dalchow pointed out that the current budget being presented will not be affected by the levy being approved; that will affect the 2022-23 budget.
After watching Dalchow’s presentation, the board unanimously approved the final 2021 (payable in 2022) levy at $1,438,868.19.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
There will be an organizational meeting on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m., followed by a work session at 6:05 p.m.
The Minnesota School Boards Association annual conference is on Jan. 12-14, in Minneapolis.
There will be a regular meeting of the school board on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
