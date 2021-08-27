In a special meeting before the planned strategic planning meeting on Aug. 17, the McGregor School Board met to approve a number of contracts and the district’s Safe Return to School plan for COVID-19.
Anthony Pierce’s facilities supervisor contract was approved for two years, ending June 30, 2023.
Dakota Boyd, American Indian liaison, had her contract approved for two years, ending June 30, 2023.
Philip Hawes’ contract as high school math teacher for 2021-2022 school year was approved, with a $2,000 signing bonus. The bonus is split into two payments, and that will be reflected in the contract.
Joseph Simenstad’s technology assistant contract for the 2021-2022 school year was approved for two days per week.
A COVID-19 health and safety measures resolution for the 2021-2022 school year was passed unanimously.
Superintendent Brad Johnson said the resolution reflects the recommendation from the Minnesota School Boards Association to have something in place to allow the district superintendents and school board chairs to communicate and pivot quickly if action is needed with regard to emergent issues around COVID-19 safety, without having to include the entire school board.
Finally, the board approved a Safe Return for In-person Learning plan. The plan follows Aitkin County Public Health recommendations and includes provisions for starting without masks (masks are optional), quarantine procedures and so on. Masks are required on buses.
If children quarantine at home, ways the teachers could help them continue learning at home were discussed. Superintendent Johnson said this would be addressed on a case by case basis by teachers.
Quarantine days off will be distinguished from other missed school days in some way that is yet to be determined, so that they don’t reflect negatively on the child’s attendance record.
