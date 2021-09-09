At its Aug. 30 regular meeting, the McGregor School Board voted not to accept the bid from Nexus Solutions for completion of the bus garage project this year.
The project is still planned for completion by the 2022-23 school year. Project completion is far behind schedule and board members agreed that the additional money that would be spent could be better used by the district to work with local contractors.
“The community deserves to have information about the status of the project,” said board chair Larry Doten. “We will be getting more detailed information out about the status of the project out to district residents soon.”
The board also listened to an informational presentation by a 4.0 School Services, a private bus company that had approached the district and asked to make a pitch for providing services to McGregor.
“We were not seeking bids and are not actively looking for a different bus service provider,” District Superintendent Brad Johnson said on Monday.
Existing district bus drivers and their union have concerns about how the retirement plans and contracts of existing drivers would be affected if the district changed providers.
“Current school bus drivers have a contract, and those contracts might have to be terminated in order to drive for the new private company,” said one bus driver who attended the meeting. No decisions were made and the discussion will be continued at the next school board meeting.
“We want to be part of the solution,” said the presenter from 4.0 School Services.
Donations
The ISD4 board approved accepting donations from: Round Lake Presbyterian Church Ladies Guild, which donated $200 for the Elementary Birthday Book Program; Kathy Carlson and Noelle Carlson, for a large donation of school supplies; McGregor Fire Dept. Relief Association for a $1,000 donation for a post-prom party; McGregor Fire Dept. Relief Association for a $500 donation toward the cheerleaders program; McGregor Fire Dept. Relief Association for $2,000 toward the elementary school yearbook; and McGregor Fire Dept. Relief Association for $1,500 toward the sixth-grade field trip.
Contract Services
The board approved the contract for physical therapy with Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative for the 2021-2022 school year.
Staff Appointments
The following staff appointments were approved: Tim Arnold as a volunteer assistant cross country coach, Scott Stinson and Bret Anderson as part-time custodians, all effective Sept. 1, 2021.
After some discussion about the length of time for which he could be hired, the board approved the hiring of Mike Jackson as temporary mechanic from Aug. 23 through Oct. 20, 2021, at $24.00 per hour for up to 40 hours per week. Jackson will do routine maintenance and interact with drivers on a daily basis, troubleshooting any issues drivers have with the buses.
Memberships
The board approved the 2021-2022 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
Resignations
The board accepted the resignations of Mike Gauthier, transportation supervisor, and Curt Serfling, part- time custodian effective Aug. 30, 2021.
Budget Actions
The board approved the general fund transfer of $46,369 to the food service fund.
The board approved the general fund transfer of $56,997 to the community education fund.
Superintendent Evaluation
The meeting was closed for a time for the superintendent’s performance evaluation.
Upcoming Meetings
Work session on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
Strategic plan meeting on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
Regular meeting on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.
