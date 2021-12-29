Brian Lonquist, a representative from Nexus Solutions reported to the McGregor School Board at its Dec. 20 regular meeting about what he characterized as, “A really eventful development,” in the progress of the school construction project.
Joist and deck delivery was scheduled for Dec 22; a crane was mobilized and ready to start erection of the structure the following day. Two to three weeks of steel installation to get ready for decking and roofing, then they will bring in some heaters and start working on interior work. Roofing is expected to start in late January.
“The only issue currently is the brick selection,” he said. A really good match is not available until the end of the summer. Lonquist is working with ISD-4 Facilities Manager Anthony Pierce to come up with a brick facade design that will accommodate another color in an intentional design. Of the contingency funds, there is $350,000 left; Lonquist will provide Superintendent Brad Johnson with a report he can share with the board. “Winter conditions” costs do not come out of contingency funds, Lonquist said.
A number of year-end donations were made to the school district. The following were approved for acceptance:
Tamarack Sno Flyers, $500 for High School Yearbook.
Tamarack Sno Flyers, $1,000 for Cross Country Program.
Tamarack Sno Flyers, $4,263 for High School Band Tuba.
Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council, donated $1,500 for a Family Engagement program.
The board approved a resolution in support of the Congressional IDEA Full Funding Act—congressional funding to help pay for special education services. This is a time that Congress might be supportive of a resolution asking congress to pay its fair share of the cost of special education.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
The board approved the resignation of Leif Hagen as of Dec. 31. Robin Hawkinson has stepped in during the break in service.
Superintendent Brad Johnson thanked Big Sandy Lodge staff for the effort they made to have Santa there, and for the gifts they sent for students.
“The children were very, very excited,” Johnson said.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
Organizational meeting Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
Work Session Jan. 10 at 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota School Boards Association Conference Jan. 12- 14 in Minneapolis.
Regular meeting Jan. 24 at 6 p.m..
