Like most businesses, McGregor School District is minding its pennies as the school year draws to a close.
A major construction and remodeling project, and other expenses, are putting a strain on the district’s budget, but staff and board members are working hard to make it all come together.
Local businesses donated $8,450 to the school district in April. Board members expressed their gratitude for the generous support of the McGregor community.
District Business Manager Shauna Dalchow presented a preliminary budget to the ISD4 School Board at its April 25 regular board meeting. Dalchow explained the constraints she operates within, including the fact that the finance committee only deals with the general fund because those are the funds it can control.
Dalchow also explained the assumptions inherent in the budget, which included:
• The preliminary budget is based on the last enrollment number available (443), but the committee is hoping enrollment will increase;
• The planned bus purchase was removed for this year. The cost of operating the activity bus and fitness center are still in the preliminary budget as of this meeting;
• The budget is based on $300,000 county tax revenue;
• The district is planning on one section of second grade, two sections of first grade for the upcoming year;
• The plan is for a $50,000 fund transfer for either food service or community education; and
• The preliminary budget assumes utilities remain at the same level for now.
There was no discussion about the preliminary budget and the board unanimously approved moving forward with the budget as proposed.
Board members regretfully agreed that the activity bus must be discontinued at the end of the current school year. Johnson shared a graph of the number of riders during the school year. Spring session has not improved ridership beyond five students. “It’s an expense we cannot keep absorbing,” Johnson said. Board members discussed trying to coordinate rides for students who really need a ride to be able to participate in after-school activities next year.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Superintendent Brad Johnson provided a report on the construction project he received from Brian Lonquist from NEXUS. Johnson spoke about an issue with incompatibility of the abatement solvent with asbestos flooring; procurement of a new flooring product is underway, he said.
Last week, contractors were working on plumbing; brickwork is done.
This week, plumbing and ductwork are on the contractors’ agenda. Work on curbs, sidewalks and paving will be tackled after that. Johnson said board members could expect another walk through some time in May.
HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL
Principal Bob Staska said plans are underway for high school graduation on June 5 at 2 p.m.
The high school financial education class is looking for volunteers to do role playing with students.
Jordan Pierce has agreed to take the high school volleyball coach position.
McGregor is hosting the junior high Polar League meet in May.
The Lions Club banquet is May 9 in the auditorium. Scholarship information is coming together for the event.
STAFFING NEWS
Andrew Rubich has been approved as assistant 2 football coach. Rubich coached elementary basketball this year. He has coached younger students throughout his career, works at FLOE and has two boys in the school.
The retirement of Wendy Hamilton from the school’s kitchen staff after eight years was approved unanimously.
High School math teacher Pablo Rodriguez resigned to pursue an opportunity.
The resignation of Jeffrey Tyson as high school science teacher due to an offer of work in the city where he currently lives was approved.
Amy Gelhar was approved to take a one-year position as a replacement for Kayla Hendrickson. Gelhar is a McGregor grad.
Hendrickson was unanimously approved for a Title 1 appointment.
Board members voted to increase substitute teacher pay rates for the district to $120 per day starting in 2022-2023, in an effort to keep substitute teaching staff available. Larry Doten abstained, Jennifer Brekke opposed.
The board approved hiring Judith Lane at BA step zero for a special ed teaching position. Lane is already a paraprofessional, but she will be taking a class on how to do the paperwork needed for the promotion. Lane should be able to get permitted after July 1.There is also another SPED position open.
Board members approved hiring Joe Simenstad as on-site IT coordinator starting October 2022. Simenstad will be full time on a one year contract and will be available to consult as the new system comes online at the school.
Dean of Students Ryan Dillner spoke about counseling services’ plans for the summer. Counselors have been going to home room classrooms, talking about mental health awareness and crisis contacts. Next fall there will be a speaker talking to both McGregor and Aitkin districts; “The schools are trying to stay ahead of the issues around teen mental health,” Dillner said.
Dillner is preparing donated fishing tackle to give out to kids before fishing opener. Board Clerk Pat Scollard offered to help tying line.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The Northern Lights SPED cooperative renewal agreement for 2022-23 was approved unanimously.
Board members approved an agreement between Sourcewell Risk Management Better Health Collective and ISD4. This self-funded plan for staff insurance includes everyone in a pool, with the pool paying out for claims.
The next regular board meeting is planned for 6 p.m. on Monday, May 23, at the high school media center.
