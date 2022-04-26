A HONOR ROLL

7th grade: Layla Anderson, Ean Darlow, Macie Fredrickson, Cooper Geyen, Riley Jones, Isabelle Nelson, Braeden Paquette, Aiden Pierce, Piper Schmidt, Ziva Seybold.

8th grade: Grace Anderson, Connor Barden, Ethan Crouse, Garrett Guida, Katie Heikkila, Addison Sather, Kaitlyn Warner.

9th grade: Carter Berg, Abigail Burk, Isabelle Cook, Morgan Creswell, Emma Henderson, Lilly Johnson, Kaiden Kellermann, Ryan Pelto, Kendal Rambousek, Amelia Seybold, Katherina Zrust.

10th grade: William Arnold, Matthew Bailey, Ava Guida, Brody Harmon.

11th grade: Ella Anderson, Erin Ford, Julia Gossen, Parker Jackson, Allie Jeanetta, Josee Kellermann, Madilyn Macedo, Emma Maine, Darian Morgart, Xander Neu, Enrique Salinas, Harley Spano-Shively, Kaelyn Tierney, Aiden Worley.

12th grade: Tammie Collins, Gianna Farinella, William Glunz, Jaylynn Maijala, Shane Oleson, Clara Oliver, Jordan Paquette.

B HONOR ROLL

7th grade: Jonna Belanger, Emma Bobrowski, Ava Clark, Jax Henderson, Nola Horbacz, Rowan Litwin, Sierra Moe, Caylee Sprague.

8th grade: Jackson Dalchow, Cody Danielowski, Tessa Sampson, Owen Serfling, Kaitlyn Taylor-Greski.

9th grade: Gretchen Alt, Vivian Barden, Violet Brekke, Paige Dean, Claire Geyen, Riley Hannafin, Olivia Maine, Samuel Metzen, Larry Ponthieux, Carter Proulx, Rylie Sellers.

10th grade: Courtney Gauthier, Madison Maas, Kylee Macedo, Noelle Oleson, Deanna Rothe, Max Sampson, Lexi Teirney, Emma Warner.

11th grade: Ethan Bohn, Alaya Murner, Cooper Sellers, Isaiah Serfling, Landon Sorensen, Anastasiia Tsybulia.

12th grade: Bryce Brekke, Morgan Koerber, Laila Mitchell, Victoria Molitor-Johnson, Brayden Schultz.

