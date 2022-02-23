A HONOR ROLL

7th grade: Layla Anderson, Jonna Belanger, Ean Darlow, Jax Henderson, Riley Jones, Sierra Moe, Isabelle Nelson, Braeden Paquette, Piper Schmidt, Ziva Seybold, Caylee Sprague.

8th grade: Grace Anderson, Connor Barden, Ethan Crouse, Garrett Guida, Katie Heikkila, Addison Sather, Kaitlyn Warner.

9th grade: Vivian Barden, Violet Brekke, Abigail Burk, Isabelle Cook, Morgan Creswell, Emma Henderson, Lilly Johnson, Kaiden Kellermann, Olivia Maine, Ryan Pelto, Larry Ponthieux, Kendal Rambousek, Amelia Seybold, Katherina Zrust.

10th grade: William Arnold, Matthew Bailey, Ava Guida, Brody Harmon, Noelle Oleson, Max Sampson.

11th grade: Ella Anderson, Ethan Bohn, Erin Ford, Julia Gossen, Parker Jackson, Allie Jeanetta, Josee Kellermann, Madilyn Macedo, Emma Maine, Xander Neu, Enrique Salinas, Isaiah Serfling, Harley Spano-Shively, Kaelyn Tierney, Aiden Worley

12th grade: Tammie Collins, Gianna Farinella, Clara Oliver, Jordan Paquette.

B HONOR ROLL

7th grade: Ava Clark, Macie Fredrickson, Cooper Geyen, Rowan Litwin, Aiden Pierce, Ellie Stofferahn.

8th grade: Jackson Dalchow, Luke Deal, Cody Ponthieux, Tessa Sampson, Owen Serfling, Dayanara Sipe, Logan Steuerwald.

9th grade: Gretchen Alt, Paige Dean, Claire Geyen, Riley Hannafin, Greg McDowall, Samuel Metzen, Carter Proulx, Rylie Sellers.

10th grade: Courtney Gauthier, Madison Maas, Kylee Macedo, Emma Warner.

11th grade: Chloe Litwin, Alaya Murner, Kari Rice, Cooper Sellers, Ciera Tietz, Anastasiia Tsybulia.

12th grade: Bryce Brekke, Lilly Downer, Waylon Halek-Hooper, Laila Mitchell, Alexander Mushkooub, Shane Oleson.

