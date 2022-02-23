A HONOR ROLL
7th grade: Layla Anderson, Jonna Belanger, Ean Darlow, Jax Henderson, Riley Jones, Sierra Moe, Isabelle Nelson, Braeden Paquette, Piper Schmidt, Ziva Seybold, Caylee Sprague.
8th grade: Grace Anderson, Connor Barden, Ethan Crouse, Garrett Guida, Katie Heikkila, Addison Sather, Kaitlyn Warner.
9th grade: Vivian Barden, Violet Brekke, Abigail Burk, Isabelle Cook, Morgan Creswell, Emma Henderson, Lilly Johnson, Kaiden Kellermann, Olivia Maine, Ryan Pelto, Larry Ponthieux, Kendal Rambousek, Amelia Seybold, Katherina Zrust.
10th grade: William Arnold, Matthew Bailey, Ava Guida, Brody Harmon, Noelle Oleson, Max Sampson.
11th grade: Ella Anderson, Ethan Bohn, Erin Ford, Julia Gossen, Parker Jackson, Allie Jeanetta, Josee Kellermann, Madilyn Macedo, Emma Maine, Xander Neu, Enrique Salinas, Isaiah Serfling, Harley Spano-Shively, Kaelyn Tierney, Aiden Worley
12th grade: Tammie Collins, Gianna Farinella, Clara Oliver, Jordan Paquette.
B HONOR ROLL
7th grade: Ava Clark, Macie Fredrickson, Cooper Geyen, Rowan Litwin, Aiden Pierce, Ellie Stofferahn.
8th grade: Jackson Dalchow, Luke Deal, Cody Ponthieux, Tessa Sampson, Owen Serfling, Dayanara Sipe, Logan Steuerwald.
9th grade: Gretchen Alt, Paige Dean, Claire Geyen, Riley Hannafin, Greg McDowall, Samuel Metzen, Carter Proulx, Rylie Sellers.
10th grade: Courtney Gauthier, Madison Maas, Kylee Macedo, Emma Warner.
11th grade: Chloe Litwin, Alaya Murner, Kari Rice, Cooper Sellers, Ciera Tietz, Anastasiia Tsybulia.
12th grade: Bryce Brekke, Lilly Downer, Waylon Halek-Hooper, Laila Mitchell, Alexander Mushkooub, Shane Oleson.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.