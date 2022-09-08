New staff to the McGregor School District

New staff in the McGregor School District for the 2022-2023 school year. Front, from left: Morgan Koerber (para), Amy Gelhar (Title 1 math), Julie Pouliot (para), Erin Wagner (high school science) and Lisa Johnson (bus driver); second row: Tammy Ford (reading corp teacher), Tracy Wilkie (para), Robin Hawkinson (junior high math) and Patty Warpula (para); back: Jay Pittman (food service director). Not pictured: Natalie Henry (para), Deborah Yotter (food service) and Marisa Nistler (third grade teacher).

 submitted

A special session of the McGregor School Board was held Aug. 29. The board accepted “reluctantly” the resignation of Dean of Students Ryan Dillner, with one voting no. Dillner has accepted a position as a principal at Isle Schools.

Superintendent and Elementary Principal Brad Johnson said, “Ryan is a tough person to replace.” Dillner’s position was funded in part by a grant with the remainder supplemented by the school’s general fund. A question was asked “With the grant, are we able to fill the position of dean of students or are we able to change the position?” The response was that it would still have to fall along the same lines as a dean of students position.

